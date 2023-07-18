Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Crossroads Roofing Supply, Inc. (“Crossroads”) of Oklahoma City, OK. Crossroads’ five branches, located in Enid, Norman, Oklahoma City, Stillwater, and Tulsa, have been serving residential and commercial contractors for over 20 years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711064103/en/

Crossroads Roofing Supply, Inc.

“We are pleased to announce that Crossroads is joining Beacon,” said Lisa and Mike Curtis, owners of Crossroads. “Beacon’s relentless focus on its customers gives us confidence that the contractors who have come to rely on us to build their businesses will gain further benefits from Beacon’s digital tools and national footprint.”

“We are thrilled to welcome the Crossroads employees to Beacon. Their skills and knowledge will enhance our Midwest team as we help customers build more,” added Jason Taylor, Beacon’s President, West Division.

This acquisition further advances us toward our Ambition 2025 goals. We continue to achieve acquisitive and organic growth. Year to date in 2023, Beacon has expanded its branch footprint through the completion of five acquisitions and the opening of 14 new greenfield locations.

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 500 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711064103/en/