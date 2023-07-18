NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s ( CMLS) Westwood One today announced that David Cohn has joined as Senior Vice President, Sales and Digital Partnerships, based in New York and reporting to Brandon Berman, President of Sales, Westwood One. In this new role, Cohn oversees digital sales for Westwood One nationwide, with a focus on growing brand partnerships across podcasting. Cohn also has responsibility for the New York and Atlanta sales teams.

“I’m super excited to join Westwood One. The opportunity to expand our digital footprint with the Company’s amazing podcast and streaming assets was a natural draw for me,” said Cohn. “I’m excited to dig into the integrated advertising opportunities available in the red-hot audio space.”

"David is an accomplished sales leader with an exceptional command of the digital landscape," said Berman. “With his proven client-focused, multi-platform sales success, he is positioned to make an immediate impact on our business.”

Cohn has nearly 25 years of media sales experience in audio, podcast, programmatic, data, mobile, video, and native solutions. Most recently, he was Director of Global Podcast Sales at Spotify. Previously, he held leadership positions with Megaphone, Warner Media, Ziff Davis, and WWE.

