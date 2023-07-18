Privia Health to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, August 3

ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. ( PRVA) today announced that it plans to release financial results for its second quarter and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023 before market open on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The press release is expected to be publicly disseminated by 7:00 am ET and will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.priviahealth.com. Privia Health management will host a conference call beginning at 8:30 am ET on the same day, Thursday, August 3, to discuss the results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance.

You can visit ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations to listen to the call via live webcast. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call under the same link. If you wish to participate in the live conference call, then please go to https://register.vevent.com/register/BI839088e65ffb4d5e98aed1a8d9b1dee5 to pre-register and obtain your dial-in number and passcode.

About Privia Health

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. The Privia Platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

Robert Borchert
SVP, Investor & Corporate Communications
[email protected]
817.783.4841

