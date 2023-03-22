NeuroSense to Participate in Upcoming ALS Conferences: European Network to Cure ALS & EverythingALS Digital Biomarkers Summit

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 11, 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NRSN) ("NeuroSense"), a company developing treatments for severe neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it will participate in two upcoming conferences that aim to advance treatments and solutions to improve the lives of people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

European Network to Cure ALS (ENCALS)

July 12-14, 2023

Barcelona, Spain

NeuroSense's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ferenc Tracik, and VP of R&D, Dr. Shiran Zimri, will participate in the ENCALS conference where researchers, academics, and professionals from around the world gather to share knowledge, ideas, and advancements in their respective ALS fields. NeuroSense aims to create new partnerships at ENCALS, while strengthening our existing connections with the European ALS scientific community.

EverythingALS Digital Biomarkers Summit

July 23-24, 2023

Boston, Massachusetts, USA

NeuroSense's CEO, Alon Ben-Noon, VP of BD, Nedira Salzman-Frenkel, and Dr. Zimri, will participate in the EverythingALS Digital Biomarkers Summit: A Meeting of the Minds in ALS. This invitation-only collaboration event for EverythingALS Consortia members aims to share insights, prioritize, and commit to moving the needle on biomarker and clinical trial end point development for ALS via focused workshops with renowned key opinion leaders. EverythingALS is a patient-focused non-profit bringing technological innovations and data science to support efforts, from care to cure, for people with ALS by offering an open-data platform for direct engagement with patients, caregivers, researchers, and drug companies.

"NeuroSense is committed to working in collaboration with the leading minds and organizations on the forefront of advancing toward effective treatments for ALS and to improve the lives of those living with ALS and their families. We look forward to participating in these important upcoming conferences," stated Alon Ben-Noon, CEO of NeuroSense.

About NeuroSense

NeuroSense Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroSense believes that these diseases, which include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, among others, represent one of the most significant unmet medical needs of our time, with limited effective therapeutic options available for patients to date. Due to the complexity of neurodegenerative diseases and based on strong scientific research on a large panel of related biomarkers, NeuroSense's strategy is to develop combined therapies targeting multiple pathways associated with these diseases.

For additional information, we invite you to visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on NeuroSense Therapeutics' current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the creation of new partnerships at ENCALS. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including inability to create new partnerships and delays in clinical and regulatory milestones. The future events and trends may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward looking statements. You should not rely on these statements as representing our views in the future. More information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law. 

