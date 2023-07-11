First Citizens Bank Provides $30 Million in Financing to MSea Capital

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens Bank today announced that its Maritime Finance business arranged up to $30 million for affiliates of MSea Capital to refinance MR product tankers.  

First_Citizens_Bank_Stacked_Logo.jpg

MSea Capital founded in 2012 is an international maritime investment and asset manager with expertise in tanker and commodity shipping. 

"We are very satisfied with the expertise demonstrated by CIT's Maritime Finance team and their support in helping further position our commercial vessels," said Capt. Debashish Bhattacharya, feet managing director at MSea Capital.

"We were pleased to leverage our experience on behalf of MSea, which is well recognized throughout the industry for their success in ship operation and management," said Evan Cohen, managing director and group head of Maritime Finance at First Citizens Bank. "We look forward to developing this relationship as they continue to grow their portfolio." 

Maritime Finance offers customized solutions for secured loans to a global client base of vessel owners and operators.

About First Citizens Bank
First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 550 branches in 23 states and commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast. Parent company First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA) is a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Ella Bristow
212-461-5322
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY53277&sd=2023-07-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-citizens-bank-provides-30-million-in-financing-to-msea-capital-301873248.html

SOURCE First Citizens Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY53277&Transmission_Id=202307110900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY53277&DateId=20230711
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.