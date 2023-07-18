Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (“Tivic”, Nasdaq: TIVC), a health tech company that develops and commercializes bioelectronic medicine, today announced that the Company has completed a full internal assessment of its supply chain and has established that its ClearUP product is Halal compliant.
Of all the industries the American Halal Foundation (AHF) serves, there is probably none more critical than the pharmaceutical and supplement industry. From both a practical and principles perspective, the pharmaceutical and supplement industry is critically important to AHF. 1
There is currently a large asymmetry between the supply and demand for Halal pharmaceuticals. Although nearly 1 in every 4 consumers globally adheres to Halal, less than 5% of all pharmaceutical drugs are Halal compliant. 2 As a result, such consumers are often left with very limited options to address their health concerns.
American Halal Foundation indicates that 24% of the global population adheres to Halal and that Halal compliance is the number one influence on a Muslim consumer’s purchasing decision.3 The global Muslim population is a diverse and dynamic group that is spread across the world. As of 2023, it is estimated that there are over 2.01 billion Muslims in the world, making Islam the second-largest religion after Christianity. 4
“Today’s pharmaceuticals for pain and inflammation management lag behind consumer demand for Halal products,” said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic. “Bioelectronic medicine is a growing market that delivers effective, drug-free alternatives to pharmaceuticals and Tivic is leading the way to deliver solutions to meet the needs of all of our consumers.”
ClearUP’s non-invasive and targeted approach to the treatment of inflammatory chronic health conditions gives consumers a drug-free, ingestion-free, Halal-compliant therapeutic solution. Tivic has verified that its manufacturing and regulatory processes apply the principles of good hygiene practices and are in compliance with the rules of Islamic law. Specifically, Tivic has self-assessed full compliance with Halal requirements and has verified that all the products, product derivatives, components, packaging, and processes in its supply chain meet Halal standards of compliance.
About Tivic
Tivic is a commercial health tech company advancing the field of bioelectronic medicine. Tivic’s patented technology platform leverages stimulation on the trigeminal, sympathetic, and vagus nerve structures. Tivic’s non-invasive and targeted approach to the treatment of inflammatory chronic health conditions gives consumers and providers drug-free therapeutic solutions with high safety profiles, low risk, and broad applications. Tivic’s first commercial product ClearUP is an FDA approved, award-winning, handheld bioelectronic sinus device. ClearUP is clinically proven, doctor-recommended, and is available through online retailers and commercial distributors. For more information visit http://tivichealth.com @TivicHealth
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems, Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the company’s financial condition; the company’s ability to raise additional capital, if and when necessary; the issuance of the new patent by the USPTO; clinical trial results for the company’s product candidates; Tivic’s determinations regarding Halal compliance have not been confirmed by an independent third party; Halal certification has not been obtained by Tivic for its ClearUp product; market and other conditions; supply chain constraints; macroeconomic factors, including inflation; and unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce Tivic’s capital resources. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Tivic’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Tivic’s filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, under the heading “Risk Factors”; as well as the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Tivic Health Systems, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.
