Crestwood and Oasis Midstream 2022 Schedule K-3 Now Available

56 minutes ago
Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) (“Crestwood”) announced today that its 2022 Schedule K-3 reflecting items of international tax relevance is now available online. Crestwood unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/CEQP. Crestwood preferred unitholders may access the Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/CEQP_preferred. Additionally, the 2022 Schedule K-3 for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (“Oasis Midstream”), which was acquired by Crestwood on February 1, 2022, is available online at www.taxpackagesupport.com/Oasis.

A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent Schedule K-3 is applicable to your federal income tax return filing needs, Crestwood encourages you to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with your tax advisor.

Crestwood will not be mailing copies of the Schedule K-3 to investors. To receive an electronic copy of your Schedule K-3 via email, you may reach out to Tax Package Support at the respective numbers below:

  • Crestwood unitholders: 1-800-230-1134
  • Crestwood preferred unitholders: 1-844-364-7567

About Crestwood Equity Partners LP

Houston, Texas, based Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) is a master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream businesses in multiple shale resource plays across the United States. Crestwood is engaged in the gathering, processing, treating, compression and transportation of natural gas; storage, transportation, terminaling, and marketing of NGLs; gathering, storage, terminaling and marketing of crude oil; and gathering and disposal of produced water. Visit Crestwood Equity Partners LP at www.crestwoodlp.com; and to learn more about Crestwood’s sustainability efforts, please visit https://esg.crestwoodlp.com.

