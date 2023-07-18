Travelers Earns Top Score on Disability Equality Index®

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that it has earned a top score on the Disability Equality Index® for the sixth consecutive year, upholding its distinction as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion. Administered by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities, the Disability Equality Index is the world’s most comprehensive benchmarking tool to measure a company’s policies and practices related to disability workplace inclusion.

“Through employee resource groups, specialized programming and partnerships with community organizations, we’re fostering an environment where everyone has the opportunity to succeed,” said Lauren Young, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer at Travelers. “Diversity and inclusion is a business imperative for us, and achieving a top score on the Disability Equality Index is a testament to those efforts.”

As part of the company’s commitment to providing an inclusive culture, Travelers maintains eight Diversity Networks, which aim to increase inclusion, engagement and retention for employees from traditionally underrepresented groups and their allies. Its Disability & Allies Diversity Network has grown to include more than 2,600 members and focuses on building disability awareness, appreciation and connectedness at work and in the community.

Travelers also has a centralized team dedicated to addressing accommodation requests and ensuring that employees with differing needs have the resources to be successful in their roles. In addition to its initiatives for current employees, the company partners with state agencies and universities to provide internships, placement programs and shadowing events for neurodiverse students. Since 2018, Travelers has been a member of the Neurodiversity @ Work Employer Roundtable, an interdisciplinary group of employers working to establish more neurodiverse-friendly hiring practices. The company is also a founding partner of the University of Connecticut’s Center for Neurodiversity & Employment Innovation.

Over the years, Travelers has been recognized by a number of organizations for its neurodiverse-inclusive culture. Accolades include the Employer of the Year award from Lifeworks, a Minnesota-based nonprofit that promotes employment and advancement for people with disabilities; the Employer of the Year award from the Connecticut chapter of Disability:IN; and the Award of Excellence from Autism Services and Resources of Connecticut.

For more information about the Disability Equality Index, visit disabilityequalityindex.org.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $37 billion in 2022. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

