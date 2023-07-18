TBD Secures Hit Comedy Franchises for New Fall Schedule

TBD, Sinclair’s free over-the-air multicast television network today announced their 2023-24 broadcast season lineup will be anchored by three groundbreaking, network comedy series. Beginning this October, TBD will add Key & Peele, Punk’d and Whose Line is it Anyway? to its primetime and late-night schedules.

One of the youngest skewing free TV networks available, TBD is known for its eclectic mix of series including Wipeout, Fear Factor and World’s Dumbest, that combine humor, competition, and adrenaline-rushing reality. The network has experienced year over year audience growth for the first six months of 2023 with an 11% increase in prime time, 18% in prime access and 17% in daytime.*

This fall, Key & Peele, starringKeegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele will join TBD’s lineup and air nightly from 10p-11p ET. The breakout Emmy award-winning sketch series ran for five seasons on Comedy Central and was the network’s 3rd highest rated weekly program.

TBD will also add Punk'd to the lineup nightly from 11p-12m ET. The hit series starring Ashton Kutcher and featuring Dax Shepard, B.J. Novak and Whitney Cummings, ran for 9 seasons onMTV. Key & Peele and Punk’d will continue to be available on Paramount platforms.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? will also join TBD’s fall schedule, airing nightly from 7p-10p ET. The hit CW series stars Aisha Tyler, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie and Ryan Stiles, and has been one of the network’s most popular shows, with original episodes averaging 1.5 million viewers.**

“These iconic network comedies have consistently captivated the younger audience TBD attracts,” said Adam Ware, SVP Growth Networks Group. “By continually investing in successful, proven programming, TBD stands out as the clear contemporary alternative to other multicast entertainment networks.”

The three new series additions, alongside the recently announced Vin Di Bona Productions original series The Laugh List, will anchor the network’s new fall schedule.

TBD’s Full Fall 2023 Early Fringe, Primetime and Late-Night Schedule:

M-F

3p – 5p

Fear Factor

M-F

5p – 7p

Wipeout

M-SU

7p – 10p

Whose Line is it Anyway?

M-SU

10p – 11p

Key & Peele

M-SU

11p – 12m

Punk’d

M-SU

12m – 3a

World’s Dumbest

SA & SU

4p – 7p

The Laugh List (original series)

All times Eastern

About Sinclair:

Sinclair, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

*Nielsen L+SD M-Su 8pm – 1am P25-54, M-F 4pm – 8pm and M-F 9am – 4pm P35-64, 1/1/23 – 6/30/23 vs the same time periods and dates 2022

**Nielsen L+7 P2+ data, 2012-15 Comedy Central original weekly series and CW 7/16/13-6/9/23

