Ansys and Altium Boost Electronics Design with Digital Continuity

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, July 11, 2023

Ansys and Altium will further streamline electronics design and development with seamless integration between ECAD and simulation

/ Key Highlights

  • Altium and Ansys are creating an open, digital bridge between ECAD and simulation to help accelerate electronic design and reduce errors
  • The bidirectional integration will provide continuous data exchange between Ansys and Altium electronics design packages, replacing import and export translation, and manual communication
  • Ansys and Altium will demonstrate the capability during the 2023 Design Automation Conference in San Francisco at Ansys Booth 1539

PITTSBURGH, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altium and Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) are partnering to improve the electronic design and development process by digitally connecting Altium's electronic computer-aided design (ECAD) tools and Ansys Electronics Desktop. This bidirectional integration, set to be available in the second half of 2023, creates a new level of digital continuity while helping to reduce development time and the risk of design errors.

Ansys_seamless_connection_between_Altium_ECAD_and_Ansys_simulation_software.jpg

The connection will facilitate seamless collaboration, streamlining the exchange of design data and enabling engineers to work together more effectively within a fully integrated workflow. By eliminating the need for import/export translations and replacing manual, ad-hoc communication methods, the integration supports predictive accuracy, synchronization, and productivity, while reducing the risk of errors. As a result, the digital bridge also minimizes the potential for respins and delays.

Ansys and Altium will demonstrate the integration during the 2023 Design Automation Conference (DAC) in San Francisco. A preview is also now available via the Altium-Ansys Digital Showroom.

"As companies innovate to meet the demand of today's competitive landscape, they face new product complexities and engineering challenges that require extensive cross-domain collaboration and advanced simulations. And the outdated, manual integration methods being utilized are holding them back," said Tomek Brzuchacz, head of CAD software at Altium. "This digital connection between ECAD and simulation enables electrical engineers and simulation engineers to work together with ease and accuracy, helping companies to accelerate design time and minimize additional costs."

Printed circuit boards (PCBs) are an integral part of electronic devices spanning various industries and applications, such as automotive, consumer electronics, Internet of Things (IoT), and more. Further, as connectivity advances from wearable technology to autonomous vehicles, electronics designs increasingly involve fragile components like sensors and integrated circuits (ICs). Consequently, the need for predictively accurate modeling and simulation becomes even more crucial for design success.

Comprehensive electronic design requires an evaluation of signal and power integrity, electromagnetic compatibility, thermal mechanical stresses, and electronics reliability. Ansys offers end-to-end simulation solutions for PCBs, ICs, and IC packages to evaluate an entire system.

"Electronics designers and engineers work tirelessly to produce the countless connected devices and applications demanded by today's market, and it is critical to equip these innovators with the same level of connectivity during design and development," said John Lee, vice president of the electronics, semiconductor, at optics business unit at Ansys. "With a bidirectional link between Ansys and Altium solutions, electrical engineers will no longer be slowed down or interrupted by data communication and can focus on design, innovation, and collaboration."

Visit Booth 1539 on July 11 from 4:30-5pm PT at DAC for a firsthand experience of the enhanced design process. Ansys and Altium are also presenting their respective solutions at DAC. Visit Ansys at Booth 1539 or Altium at Booth 1357 to learn more.

/ About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

/ About Altium

Altium, LLC (ASX: ALU) is a global software company headquartered in San Diego, California, who are accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products.

ANSS–T

/ Contacts

Media         

Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

[email protected]

Investors     

Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

[email protected]

Ansys_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE53972&sd=2023-07-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ansys-and-altium-boost-electronics-design-with-digital-continuity-301874091.html

SOURCE Ansys

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE53972&Transmission_Id=202307110900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE53972&DateId=20230711
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.