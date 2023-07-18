DAT introduces new tools to help the freight industry fight fraud

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

DAT Freight & Analytics today introduced new initiatives to reduce the risk of fraud and double brokering in the industry while delivering the speed, convenience and open marketplace users expect from the DAT One truckload freight network.

“Fraud is on the rise, and DAT is committed to providing the resources our customers need to fight back,” said Jeff Hopper, DAT Chief Marketing Officer. “DAT is using a combination of technology, education and enforcement in our ongoing effort to stop bad actors and help freight brokers, carriers and shippers protect themselves in today’s climate.”

DAT’s new fraud-fighting tools include:

  • Tougher verification protocols: DAT is implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA) to verify a user’s identity for logging in to DAT One. MFA is being introduced on a rolling basis early release to a first segment of customer base this month and will protect against the theft of login credentials.
  • Education: DAT has launched the DAT Fraud Protection Program, a microsite with free security-related information. This resource center is available as an industry service at https://www.dat.com/fraud-protection.

These initiatives build on DAT’s ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of fraud in the industry:

  • DAT has expanded its Network Integrity Unit (NIU) by 40% during the past two years. The DAT NIU works with the FMCSA, FBI and other law enforcement agencies to identify freight-related fraud.
  • In 2022, DAT blocked access from more than 3,000 accounts because of suspected fraud, and blocked access from more than 3,000 accounts during the first half of 2023.
  • DAT blocks access from countries where there is an elevated risk of fraud.
  • DAT is using smart technology and automation to leverage trends among bad actors to better identify potential fraud.
  • DAT has expanded their data science capability to better identify trends among bad actors and improve the overall governance of our ecosystem.
  • Only licensed and bonded freight brokers may post loads on the DAT marketplace: no carriers or dispatchers.
  • DAT CarrierWatch automates the monitoring of motor carrier insurance coverage, safety records, and DOT authority and alerts users to any change in status.
  • The DAT Directory is a free database with the latest information about every carrier, broker and shipper that uses the DAT One network. Drawing from government and commercial sources, it can help users verify a company’s contact information; operating authority; publicly available safety data; company reviews; and insurance details.

“The DAT network hosted nearly 400 million truckload shipments in 2022, and the total number of DAT customers has increased by nearly 42% since January 2021,” Hopper said. “As the use of load boards has grown, so has the aggressiveness and sophistication of scammers. These new tools will help users validate the brokers and carriers they want to work with, protect their login credentials and build relationships based on trust.”

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates DAT One, North America’s largest truckload freight marketplace. Transportation brokers, carriers, shippers, news organizations and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 400 million freight matches and a database of $150 billion in annual market transactions. Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 1000 indices.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230711355053r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711355053/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.