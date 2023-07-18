Amwell Survey Identifies Workers' Top Barriers to Accessing Mental Health Benefits

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leader in hybrid care enablement, released results of a survey that asked employed U.S. adults about their experience seeking behavioral health treatment and how these factors relate to their health plan and employer offerings. Key findings from the survey include:

  • 85% of respondents do not use the mental health benefits available via their health plans; workers were confused about their benefits or were unsure how to access them.
  • 53% of survey participants listed digital programs as their preferred method to self-manage mental health.
  • 67% of respondents would be willing to use wellbeing or mental health benefits if they were digitally accessible.
  • 50% decline in respondents utilizing in-person therapy since the beginning of the pandemic.
  • Over 80% of parents said mental health coverage for their children is even more important than for themselves.

“The pandemic placed mental health at the forefront of the national conversation and yet, there’s still an alarming number of people – approximately 50 million people – navigating mental health challenges without treatment or proper support,” said Ken Cahill, Amwell Chief Behavioral Health Officer. “The survey results demonstrate how health plan leaders can continue to support members: offer impactful benefits, and make mental health benefits personalized, digitally accessible and easy to understand. As more people seek hybrid care options that allow them to access treatment via multiple points and channels, flexibility and access will be critical to achieving a healthier population.”

According to Mental Health America, 50 million Americans are currently battling a mental health issue and yet 55% of those adults are not receiving treatment. The Amwell survey findings point to the fact that traditional mental health treatment options, such as in-person only therapy, do not sufficiently meet the needs of U.S. workers.

“This gap in care is due to personal and professional demands on busy lives; challenges around access, waiting lists, costs of care, and inflexibility of scheduling. A hybrid care platform that interweaves in-person, virtual and automated care is essential to enabling health plans to deliver a holistic healthcare experience and close the gaps highlighted by the survey,” said Cahill.

This survey was fielded by Regina Corso Consulting and sponsored by Amwell, which was recently recognized as a top company transforming healthcare with an inclusion in AVIA Marketplace’s 2023 Top Digital Therapeutics Companies Report. Of the 1,500 employed adults surveyed across the U.S., the group was representative of all ages, regions, races, and ethnicities, and types of work (white-, blue-, pink-collar) as detailed by the U.S. Census.

To view additional insights from this survey, read the full white paper here.

About Amwell

Amwell provides a leading hybrid care enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. The company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the hybrid care of more than 55 health plans, which collectively represent more than 90 million covered lives, and many of the nation’s largest health systems, representing over 2,000 hospitals, have access to Amwell solutions. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

©2023 American Well Corporation. All rights reserved. Amwell®, SilverCloud®, Conversa®, ConvergeTM, CarepointTM and the Amwell Logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230711792184r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711792184/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.