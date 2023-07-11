Athinia™ expands partnerships to include Tokyo Electron for real-time collaborative analytics of semiconductor fab equipment performance

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 11, 2023

Athiniaplatform enables limitless analytics capabilities, including sophisticated AI and machine learning frameworks

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Athinia™ announced that its industry-wide many-to-many data ecosystem to accelerate digital transformation and further enable cutting-edge AI is being adopted by more organizations globally. Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL;TYO:8035), a leading capital equipment manufacturer of cutting-edge semiconductor production equipment and technical service will use Athinia™ as a key solution to accelerate its digital and cloud transformation. 

In the light of rapidly increasing complexity of semiconductor manufacturing, companies aim to focus time and resources on parameters that matter the most. Finding and interpreting the right parameters is key. Athinia's data analytics platform offers a single source of truth for real-time information between fabs and equipment, fueling a deeper understanding of how the equipment operates; enabling strengthened equipment performance, higher throughput, improved uptime, and optimized predictive maintenance; and driving greater value for TEL's customers.

"Bringing equipment manufacturers, material suppliers, and device makers together in one data ecosystem provides a holistic view of in-fab performance that can help solve difficult to resolve issues and ultimately improve cost of ownership," said Laura Matz, CEO of Athinia™ and Chief Science and Technology Officer of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. "Adding a fab equipment leader to the platform will enhance the data analytics capabilities and create significant value for the entire industry."

By granting access to limitless analytics capabilities, including sophisticated AI and machine learning frameworks, the Athinia™ platform enables the participants in the semiconductor industry to differentiate based on quality, performance, and time to market. Feedback is provided in real time. Powered by Palantir, the platform allows users to structure and analyze data from disparate sources, generate powerful insights, and support operational decisions, all while helping to ensure that sensitive data is processed in accordance with applicable data privacy rules, regulations, and norms.

Noritaka Yokomori, General Manager, Digital Design Center, Corporate Innovation Division, Tokyo Electron Ltd., stated: "Athinia is helping us accelerate our digital transformation efforts and bring our solutions to the cloud, enabling a faster, more comprehensive support model for our customers, adding to our family of applications, and bringing additional value to the industry. We are delighted to work with them and proactively raise the bar for what customers can expect from their equipment manufacturers."

About Athinia Technologies LLC
Data for Pioneers. Athinia™ provides a data analytics platform that brings manufacturers and materials and equipment suppliers together to share, aggregate, and analyze data to unlock efficiencies and time to market, while improving quality, supply chain, and sustainability – all without taking ownership of data.

Athinia™ is a partnership between Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany (DAX:MKGAF), and Palantir Technologies Inc. (

NYSE:PLTR, Financial). Athinia™ is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, USA. Athinia operates independently from the Electronics business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. More information can be found at www.athinia.comLinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, operates across life science, healthcare and electronics. More than 64,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From providing products and services that accelerate drug development and manufacturing as well as discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – the company is everywhere. In 2022, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 22.2 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark "Merck" internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operate as MilliporeSigma in life science, EMD Serono in healthcare and EMD Electronics in electronics. Since its founding in 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

About Tokyo Electron Limited
As a leading global company of innovative semiconductor production equipment, Tokyo Electron (TEL) engages in development, manufacturing, and sales in a wide range of product fields. TEL provides outstanding products and technical services to customers through a global network in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. TEL will contribute to technological innovation in semiconductors through continuous technological innovation. Please visit https://www.tel.com/ for more information.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

