Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces that Georgia State University (“Georgia State”) selected Knightscope Authorized Partner (“KAP”) Transportation Solutions & Lighting, Inc., – Safety and Security Division – National Safety Systems (“NSS/TS&L”) to supply, install, and support more than 50 Knightscope K1 Blue Light Emergency Towers and Call Boxes throughout their downtown Atlanta campus.

Since 1913, Georgia State has offered one of the most enriched academic experiences and currently has one of the nation's most diverse student bodies. The 100-plus-acre campus in the heart of America offers access to major attractions, industries, and city opportunities. Georgia State University provides associate to graduate-level educational opportunities for tens of thousands across its downtown Atlanta campus and five perimeter college campuses.

“NSS/TS&L is extremely proud that Georgia State has chosen our company to equip the downtown Atlanta campus with Knightscope’s state-of-the-art emergency blue light towers and call boxes allowing anyone to call for help when and where it is needed, regardless of power or location,” said Joe Hunter, director of engineering and integration, NSS/TS&L. “My team and I are greatly looking forward to this upcoming project."

In addition to this new sale, NSS/TS&L placed an inventory replenishment order for 24 new K1 Blue Light E-Phones in anticipation of further growth and demand for Knightscope’s emergency communication systems that improve school safety. These devices allow for greater coverage, improved access, and better cost control in maintaining campus safety.

Knightscope to Host Annual Meeting of Stockholders

We cordially invite you to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Knightscope, Inc (the “Annual Meeting”). The Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., Pacific Time. The Annual Meeting will be held entirely online live via webcast. You will be able to attend and participate in theAnnual Meeting online by visiting www.meetnow.global/MMK2GSH, where you will be able to listen to the Annual Meeting live, submit questions, and vote.

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JULY 20, 2023:

The Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders, our Proxy Statement, and our 2022 annual report are available at www.envisionreports.com/KSCP.

Stockholder participation in the affairs of the Company is important. Those unable to attend the meeting are encouraged to review the proxy materials above and vote ahead of the Annual Meeting online or by phone.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About TS&L

Transportation Solutions & Lighting's mission is to provide the highest level of quality and service to our customers in a sustainable and environmentally beneficial way. We pride ourselves with best-in-class products available through our successful partnerships with top manufactures. All products, integration, installation, around-the-clock support, and 24-hour onsite service come with 100% guaranteed complete satisfaction. Contact Transportation Solutions and Lighting, Inc. today for a free consultation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s profitability and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

