Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Promotion of Carl Ford to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

KATY, Texas, July 11, 2023

KATY, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports + Outdoors, Inc. ("Academy" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ASO) today announced that Carl Ford has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective July 12, 2023, succeeding Michael Mullican, who recently transitioned to President.  In his new role, Mr. Ford will oversee Finance, Accounting, Tax, Treasury, Loss Prevention, Internal Audit, and Investor Relations. 

AcademySportsOutdoors_FirstStore_Logo.jpg

Mr. Ford has served as Academy's Senior Vice President, Finance since January 2019.  Prior to joining Academy, he served as Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis at Belk, Inc. where he spent 15 years.  During his time at Belk, he also served as the Vice President of Internal Audit and held leadership roles in Accounting and Treasury.  Mr. Ford also worked for Deloitte & Touche in their audit practice.  He holds a master's degree in accounting from the University of Alabama, a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Southern Mississippi, and he is an active Certified Public Accountant. 

"I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Carl Ford to Chief Financial Officer," says Michael Mullican Academy Sports + Outdoors President.  "He has an incredible financial acumen and track record of driving positive results at Academy.  He played an integral role in helping us navigate the pandemic, achieve our previous long-range plan, as well as supporting our IPO and the development of our new long-range plan.  I'm confident Carl and his team will continue to be excellent stewards of our capital as they drive value for our shareholders."

"I'm humbled and excited for the opportunity to lead our finance organization into the future," said Mr. Ford.  "Under Michael's leadership, we developed a strong financial team, redefined business processes, and established Academy within the financial community.  The Company has a strong balance sheet and solid cash flow to support our growth and create value for our shareholders.  I look forward to partnering with Steve and Michael as we focus on long-term growth and profitability as we pursue our vision of becoming the best sports and outdoors retailer in the country."

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States.  Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 270 stores across 18 states.  Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All", and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers.  Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands.  For more information, visit academy.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  These forward-looking statements are based on Academy's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance.  You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "expects," "continues," "will," "should," "future," "forward," or the negative version of these words or other comparable words.  The forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding Academy's expectations regarding its future performance and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify.  Actual results may differ materially from these expectations.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Academy's filings with the SEC, including Academy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, under the caption "Risk Factors," as may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC.  Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release.  Academy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts
Investor Contact
Matt Hodges 
281-646-5362
[email protected]

Media Contact
Elise Hasbrook 
281-944-6041
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA53757&sd=2023-07-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academy-sports--outdoors-announces-promotion-of-carl-ford-to-executive-vice-president-and-chief-financial-officer-301873611.html

SOURCE Academy Sports + Outdoors

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA53757&Transmission_Id=202307110900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA53757&DateId=20230711
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.