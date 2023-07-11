ALLEGIANT ANNOUNCES SIX NEW ROUTES WITH ONE-WAY FARES AS LOW AS $40*

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2023

Expansion Offers Low-Cost Holiday Travel Options to Popular Destinations

LAS VEGAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced six new nonstop routes to popular vacation destinations that will start just in time for the winter holidays. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $40.*

Allegiant_Logo.jpg

The routes, launching this November, will connect communities across the country to popular vacation spots including Nashville, Portland, Phoenix/Mesa, and several Florida destinations.

"We continue to see historically high demand from leisure travelers, so we are thrilled to add these routes to our network and build on the success we've had in these markets," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president and chief revenue officer. "As travelers look for warm winter getaways and a chance to connect with family and friends, we know they will appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant."

The new routes to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida include:

  1. Nashville, Tennessee via Nashville International Airport (BNA) – beginning Nov. 16, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $40.*
  2. Cedar Rapids, Iowa via Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) – beginning Nov. 17, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $60.*

The new route to Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) in Florida includes:

  1. Bangor, Maine via Bangor International Airport (BGR) – beginning Nov. 16, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $70.*

The new route to Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) in Florida includes:

  1. Allentown, Pennsylvania via Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE) – beginning Nov. 17, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $50.*

The new route to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) in Arizona includes:

  1. Portland, Oregon via Portland International Airport (PDX) – beginning Nov. 17, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $50.*

The new route to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) in Florida includes: 

  1. Minot, North Dakota via Minot International Airport (MOT) - beginning Nov. 22, 2023 with one-way fares as low as $70.*

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:
Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by July 12, 2023 for travel by Feb. 12, 2024. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.

Allegiant – Together We Fly

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact
Phone: 702-800-2020
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA53758&sd=2023-07-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-announces-six-new-routes-with-one-way-fares-as-low-as-40-301874020.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA53758&Transmission_Id=202307110900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA53758&DateId=20230711

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.