SS&C's Retirement Income Middleware Platform Reaches $1 Billion AUM

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., July 11, 2023

SS&C Retirement Income Clearing & Calculation (RICC) Platform now services more than 4,000 retirement plans

WINDSOR, Conn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), today announced assets under administration on the SS&C Retirement Income Clearing & Calculation (RICC) Platform have reached USD1 billion. The milestone coincides with record 42% growth in the number of participants on the platform since the beginning of the year.

SSC_Logo.jpg

Through a single connection, RICC allows income solution providers to gain distribution opportunities on multiple recordkeeping platforms. If plan participants change plan providers or switch plans, RICC facilitates the portability of income assets. With six leading recordkeepers and five product providers on board, the middleware platform now supports a variety of protected income investment options.

"RICC was developed to help address the need for an efficient, scalable and cost-effective way for recordkeepers to gain access to multiple retirement income solutions through a single connection," said Larry McQuaid, Head of Business Development, SS&C Retirement. "We are gratified to see record growth on the platform as more participants adopt protected income assets. As the passage of the Secure 1.0 Act spurs more demand in this sector, we look forward to providing the leading technology and support to market participants to accelerate adoption."

When a consortium of leading retirement firms launched Income America 5ForLife, a guaranteed lifetime income target date series, they chose SS&C as a middleware provider. "When we launched Income America to transform the retirement industry with in-plan lifetime income guarantees, we knew the success of the offering depended on easy access, distribution and portability for the recordkeepers, retirement plans, advisors and participants," said Matthew Wolniewicz, President, Income America. "SS&C's middleware platform offers a simple, elegant setup for the complex management of these solutions and others. We look forward to our continued partnership with SS&C as we grow."

Learn about SS&C's middleware solution here.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

favicon.png?sn=NY53929&sd=2023-07-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sscs-retirement-income-middleware-platform-reaches-1-billion-aum-301874063.html

SOURCE SS&C

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY53929&Transmission_Id=202307110900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY53929&DateId=20230711
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.