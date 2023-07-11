Pulmatrix Announces Submission of IND Application to FDA to Initiate a Phase 2 Trial of Investigational Drug PUR3100 to Treat Acute Migraine

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 11, 2023

LEXINGTON, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulmatrix, Inc. ("Pulmatrix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PULM), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and central nervous system disease, today announced the submission of an investigational new drug ("IND") application to the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for PUR3100, an orally inhaled dry powder formulation of dihydroergotamine ("DHE"), under development to treat acute migraine. The PUR3100 formulation uses Pulmatrix's novel, proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE™ to deliver DHE directly into the lungs using a dry-powder inhaler.

Pulmatrix_Logo.jpg

Pulmatrix's IND includes a Phase 2 clinical protocol where safety and preliminary efficacy of PUR3100 will be investigated in patients with acute migraine. The Phase 1 study data were presented at the American Headache Society 65th Annual Meeting in June 2023. Results showed that the pharmacokinetics ("PK") of PUR3100 were similar to the PK of intravenous ("IV") DHE with fewer side effects.

Dr. Margaret Wasilewski, Chief Medical Officer of Pulmatrix, commented. "In the U.S. there are approximately 40 million patients with acute migraine needing additional therapeutic options. We are excited to see how this pharmacokinetic differentiation potentially translates into clinical efficacy and safety in the proposed Phase 2 proof-of-concept study. Based on study results seen to date, we believe that PUR3100 using Pulmatrix's iSPERSE technology could offer a DHE therapy with maximized efficacy, while also providing the convenience of self-administration and reduced systemic side effects."

About PUR3100
PUR3100 is an orally inhaled DHE engineered with iSPERSE™ for the treatment of acute migraine. Pulmatrix presented results from the PUR3100 Phase 1 trial at the 65th Annual Meeting of the American Headache society in June 2023. The Phase 1 trial was a randomized, double-dummy, double-blinded design to assesses the safety, tolerability, and PK of three dose groups of inhaled PUR3100 with IV placebo, compared to a single dose of IV DHE (DHE mesylate injection) with inhaled placebo. PUR3100 was generally well tolerated with fewer study drug related treatment-emergent adverse events compared to the IV DHE-treated group.

The PK for PUR3100 showed a Tmax was at the first time point (5 min) for all PUR3100 doses. All three doses achieved 'therapeutic' exposure levels (>1000 pg/mL). Cmax was within the desired exposure window, with similar Tmax and dose normalized AUC relative to IV DHE.

About Pulmatrix, Inc.
Pulmatrix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases and central nervous system ("CNS") disorders using its patented iSPERSE™ technology. The Company's proprietary product pipeline includes treatments for lung diseases, such as allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis ("ABPA"), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease ("COPD") and CNS disorders such as acute migraine. Pulmatrix's product candidates are based on its proprietary engineered dry powder delivery platform, iSPERSE™, which seeks to improve therapeutic delivery to the lungs by maximizing local concentrations and reducing systemic side effects to improve patient outcomes.

For more on our inhaled product candidates please visit: https://www.pulmatrix.com/pipeline.html.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are forward-looking and not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements of historical fact and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "can," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "guides," "intends," "is confident that", "may," "plans," "seeks," "projects," "targets," and "would," and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Company's ongoing and planned clinical trials; the geographic, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on the Company's ability to conduct its business and raise capital in the future when needed; delays in planned clinical trials; the ability to establish that potential products are efficacious or safe in preclinical or clinical trials; the ability to establish or maintain collaborations on the development of therapeutic candidates; the ability to obtain appropriate or necessary governmental approvals to market potential products; the ability to obtain future funding for developmental products and working capital and to obtain such funding on commercially reasonable terms; the Company's ability to manufacture product candidates on a commercial scale or in collaborations with third parties; changes in the size and nature of competitors; the ability to retain key executives and scientists; the ability to secure and enforce legal rights related to the Company's products, including patent protection. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties with respect to the Company, is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Timothy McCarthy, CFA
917-679-9282
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE54128&sd=2023-07-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pulmatrix-announces-submission-of-ind-application-to-fda-to-initiate-a-phase-2-trial-of-investigational-drug-pur3100-to-treat-acute-migraine-301873837.html

SOURCE Pulmatrix, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE54128&Transmission_Id=202307110905PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE54128&DateId=20230711
Rating:
NaN / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.