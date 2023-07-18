SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP ( www.JohnsonFistel.com ) is investigating whether FMC Corp. (: FMC), any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What is Johnson Fistel investigating? FMC Corp. reduced its revenue guidance for Q2 and the full year 2023 due to abrupt and significant inventory reductions by channel partners beginning in late May. The Company had previously raised its revenue forecast that month. This information was released before the market opened on July 10, 2023.

Following this news, FMC Corp stock dropped 11.1% on July 10, 2023.

