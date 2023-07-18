For the third consecutive year, Discover has been recognized as a 2023 Best Place to Work for People with Disabilities and earned a 100 percent score on the Disability Equality Index (DEI).

“At Discover, we celebrate the gifts and strengths each of us brings to work,” said Jonita Wilson, chief diversity officer at Discover. “We make it our mission every day to contribute to a more equitable and sustainable world by bringing awareness and more opportunities to people with disabilities so everyone can achieve a brighter financial future.”

The Disability Equality Index was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD). Now in its ninth year, the DEI exists to help businesses make a positive impact on the unemployment/underemployment of people with disabilities. In 2023, 485 corporations, including Discover utilized the DEI to benchmark their disability inclusion efforts.

Discover has nine Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which play a significant role in upholding Discover’s pillars to sustain a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace. The ERGs contribute to each pillar by providing access, opportunity, and exposure for Discover’s diverse employee populations. Specifically, the Strive for Disability Empowerment ERG is focused on empowering employees with disabilities, providing resources for allies and creating innovative products for our customers.

“Strive’s focus on disability inclusion at Discover is a critical contributor to the company’s overall efforts to create an environment where employees can thrive in their careers and the needs they have can be consistently supported. Through implementation of programs and events that improve disability inclusion while building on the foundation of our culture, Strive is making Discover a place that gets better every day,” said Peter Illian, senior vice president, Deposits at Discover.

In partnership with Strive, Discover provides education, support, and resources for our neurodivergent talent and talent with disabilities. Below are a few examples of what Discover has done to raise awareness of disabilities:

Neurodivergent Connections Hiring Program – Discover implemented a sustainable staffing solution to address the needs of the neurodivergent community, develop a more diverse workforce, and drive a culture of inclusion and belonging.

– Discover implemented a sustainable staffing solution to address the needs of the neurodivergent community, develop a more diverse workforce, and drive a culture of inclusion and belonging. Foster Employee Experiences that garner inclusion Raised knowledge around disability inclusion by sponsoring a screening of a disability inclusion movie for employees Developed accessibility options at company townhalls which included closed captioning and accessible seating Participated in a Global Accessibility Hackathon which raised awareness and drove innovation in accessible technology Established an allyship program for mental health Created community groups, education center, mentorship program and book club



For more information about Discover’s culture, diversity efforts and benefits, visit https://jobs.discover.com/who-we-are/diversity-equity-and-inclusion/.

For more information on the 2023 Disability Equality Index, visit https://disabilityin.org/what-we-do/disability-equality-index/.

