Global Space Infrastructure Leader Redwire to Build State-of-the-Art Microgravity Payload Development and Space Operations Facility in Floyd County, IN

1 hours ago
Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today it plans to open a new state-of-the-art microgravity payload development facility with a mission operations center at the Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus in Floyd County, Indiana, as the company looks to increase production of critical technologies enabling human spaceflight missions and commercial microgravity research and development in low-Earth orbit (LEO).

The new 30,000 square foot facility will support increased demand from commercial companies and academic researchers focused on improving pharmaceutical drug development, optimizing disease treatments, and enabling technologies essential for sustainable human spaceflight in LEO and beyond. Construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

“Redwire’s continued investment in Indiana is a testament to our shared commitment to building a robust economy of the future,” said David Watkins, senior vice president of small business and entrepreneurship at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). “These new high-wage, high-skill careers will provide greater opportunities for residents of Floyd County and help further position Indiana as a leader in innovation.”

“We are building capacity as we pioneer consequential in-space manufacturing and microgravity research capabilities, such as bioprinting, in low-Earth orbit, with life-saving benefits on and off our home planet,” said John Vellinger, Redwire Executive Vice President. “As we leverage strategic investments to scale in-space manufacturing in LEO, it will directly impact the sustainability of future human spaceflight and deliver optimized products for Earth-based industries. The new facility will help accelerate the development of our growing portfolio of new microgravity research technologies, such as biomedical research payloads, as we continue to serve our research and deep space exploration customers.”

“Redwire is exactly the kind of world-class, innovative company we had in mind when the vision for Novaparke was first conceived,” said Bob Woosley, President of the Floyd County Redevelopment Commission. “We look forward to seeing what new breakthrough technologies will be developed here for the benefit of all and are excited for the outstanding career opportunities this presents for the next generation of scientists, engineers and professionals here in Floyd County.”

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is a global leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable intellectual property for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering and space-based biotechnology. We combine decades of flight heritage with an agile and innovative culture. Our “Heritage plus Innovation” strategy enables us to combine proven performance with new, innovative capabilities to provide our customers with the building blocks for the present and future of space infrastructure. For more information, please visit redwirespace.com.

About Novaparke

The $10 million Novaparke Innovation & Technology Campus is an entrepreneurial and innovation hub with a focus on aerospace, biotechnology, software design and other leading-edge industries. The campus offers fourteen lots for development and combines greenspace with sustainable approaches and design that preserves some of the historic nature of the site. As a magnet for innovative companies, Novaparke is designed to bolster the local economy and cultivate emerging technologies while providing excellent career opportunities for young professionals in Floyd County.

