Loews Corporation to Release Second Quarter 2023 Results on July 31, 2023

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Corporation (NYSE: L) will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, July 31, 2023. On that date the Company will also post earnings remarks on its website. These remarks will include commentary from the Company's Chief Executive Officer, James S. Tisch, and Chief Financial Officer, Jane Wang.

Loews invites shareholders to submit questions for management in advance of earnings. Management may address some or all of these questions in the earnings remarks. Questions may be submitted to [email protected]. Contributors of questions will not be named in the remarks.

The news release and earnings remarks will be available online at the Loews Corporation website (www.loews.com).

About Loews Corporation

Loews Corporation is a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality and packaging industries.  For more information, please visit www.loews.com.

