First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions and the leader in the digital transformation of its industry, today announced that Fast Company named the company to the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators list, which honors organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. This is the first time First American has been named to the Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators list and the company is the only title and settlement services provider to have ever achieved this recognition.

“It’s especially gratifying that our commitment to supporting innovation measures up to the leading innovators from across the global business community,” said Ken DeGiorgio, CEO of First American Financial Corporation. “The ongoing efforts of our people to bring more speed, certainty and simplicity to the process of buying and selling real estate are why First American has been at the forefront of real estate innovation for decades.”

Through First American’s unmatched data assets, breakthrough digital platforms – including Endpoint® and IgniteRE™ in residential real estate and ClarityFirst® in commercial real estate – and strategic venture investing, the company is driving growth and building value by improving the real estate transaction experience for all parties involved. First American’s industry-leading patent portfolio houses more than 30 patents, including methods using AI and machine learning. The company pioneered the use of AI in property data extraction to help build the industry’s largest property and ownership dataset, which fuels automated title production. Leveraging First American’s patented data extraction technologies and machine learning capabilities, the company created CovenantGuard™, which has demonstrated real progress in helping California counties address the painful relics of discrimination found in public land records.

“Your organization and the others on this list represent the very best of business – workplaces that encourage innovation at all levels,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Here, you’ll find workplaces of all sizes that share a passion for giving employees the freedom to explore creative ideas that benefit their businesses and their communities.”

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2023 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare and more. Fast Company editors and Accenture researchers collaborated to score nearly 1,000 submissions, and a panel of eight distinguished judges reviewed and endorsed the top 100 companies. The 2023 awards feature workplaces from around the world.

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/list.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $7.6 billion in 2022, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2023, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune Magazine for the eighth consecutive year and was named to the Fast Company Best Workplaces for Innovators list for the first time. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711525826/en/