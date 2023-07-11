Eco-friendly community marks Quarterra's third venture in Doral

DORAL, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and property manager, in partnership with CPPIB, today announced the topping off of The Dori, Quarterra's latest community in Doral, Fla.

The Dori, a 222-home mid-rise community, is inspired by nature and designed to complement both the lifestyle and natural surroundings in South Florida. With the Everglades, Florida Keys and Miami Beaches as a backdrop, The Dori emits a balance of clean, natural, earthy and active elements. The community earned a National Green Building Standard bronze certification for its environmentally friendly design, which features energy-saving smart home technology.

"The Dori takes its cues from its surroundings and is strategically designed to capture the inherent aesthetics of South Florida," said Michael Pelzcar, Vice President of Development for Quarterra. "Community features incorporate water to invoke the nearby Everglades and Atlantic beaches, and the extensive amenities package encourages a healthy and active outdoor lifestyle. To minimize the community's carbon footprint and help to preserve the environment that inspired its design, The Dori will feature green elements and smart home features throughout."

Located at 4760 NW 85th Ave., The Dori provides residents with in-neighborhood opportunities, as well as easy access to the rest of the Miami Metro Area. Local destination restaurants include Bulla Gastrobar, Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market, Crema, Ceviche Gastrobar, BLT Prime, The Doral Yard, Pisco Y Nazca and Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine. Shopping and entertainment can be found at the Downtown Doral Arts District, Doral Farmers Market and CityPlace Doral, with groceries and essentials at nearby Publix. Downtown Doral Park and the Doral Cultural Arts Center are just blocks away.

Positioned near NW 87th Ave., as well as NW 47th Street, The Dori puts residents just a short drive from main thoroughfares into Coral Gables and Miami. The prime connectivity also creates convenient commutes to major regional employers, including Miami Dade Country, Miami Airport, Carnival Cruise Lines and Univision. Sports enthusiasts can also easily catch their hometown teams at Loan Depot Park, home of the Florida Marlins; FTX Arena, home of the Miami Heat; and, Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins. The community will include a seven-story parking garage with 10 spaces equipped for EV charging.

The Dori will consist of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 548 to 1,468 square feet. All homes are equipped with smart thermostats and smart access controls, with wood plank luxury vinyl tile throughout. Designer kitchens feature pendant lighting over the islands, as well as undercabinet lighting, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, electric flat top stoves, and GE side-by-side refrigerators in most homes. Bathrooms include quartz countertops, tile flooring, walk-in showers and tile surrounds. Select bedrooms are designed with walk-in closets.

Common areas include a resort-style pool with covered cabanas, a water feature, clubroom with a social lounge, fitness center featuring a flex fitness/yoga room, and a Hoist MotionCage Studio, as well as cardio and strength equipment. Residents can also take advantage of a top floor skylounge with billiards table, co-working offices and podcast studio, pet park and pet wash room, package room with refrigeration, and a locked bike storage room.

The Dori is Quarterra's third Doral community, joining Vesada and Palmera .

About Quarterra

Quarterra Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), is a multi-strategy, real estate focused, alternative asset management company comprised of two rapidly growing verticals: Multifamily and Single-Family Rental. Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders, and managers and has been on the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list for nine consecutive years.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.Quarterra.com

Media Contact:

Marlena DeFalco,

LinnellTaylor Marketing,

303-682-3943,

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarterra-multifamily-announces-topping-off-at-the-dori-apartments-301874340.html

SOURCE Quarterra