Lendio Adds Heather Zynczak to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LEHI, Utah, July 11, 2023

LEHI, Utah, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lendio, the nation's leading small business financial solutions platform, announces today the appointment of Heather Zynczak to its board of directors. Ms. Zynczak brings with her more than 25 years of product and marketing experience across enterprise technology and SaaS industries.

"We're excited to have Heather on board as Lendio continues to grow our offerings to include broader fintech enterprise SaaS services and other solutions to fuel the dreams of small businesses," said Brock Blake, Lendio CEO and Co-Founder. "Heather is a growth-oriented tech executive, having spent a majority of her career in various leadership roles across marketing, product and revenue. She brings exactly the kind of energy, expertise and insights needed as we expand Lendio to serve even more small businesses and financial institutions."

Most recently, Ms. Zynczak served as Chief Marketing Officer at Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), leading the company through its IPO and growing its business-to-business revenue over 50 percent year over year. Prior to Pluralsight, she was CMO at Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) during a period of rapid growth and development for the company. Ms. Zynczak has held executive positions at some of the world's largest enterprise technology companies, including SAP and Oracle, and has led teams at multiple startups.

"Small businesses are a key part of every community across the country, and Lendio is leading the way in providing them access to capital," Ms. Zynczak said. "Lendio stood out to me because of its mission, constant eye toward innovation and strong leadership team. I believe Lendio has continued successes on the horizon, and I'm looking forward to being a part of this journey."

Ms. Zynczak also serves on the boards of several other companies, including D2L (TSX: DTOL), Arkose, Demandbase, and Thryv (NASDAQ: THRY). Additionally, she actively mentors women in business, including founding employee resource groups for women at both Pluralsight and Domo. She has previously been recognized as one of 30 Women to Watch and CXO of the Year by Utah Business Magazine. Ms. Zynczak holds an MBA from The Wharton School and a Bachelor's in Finance from the University of Texas.

About Lendio (www.lendio.com
Lendio is the nation's leading small business financial solutions provider, with a mission to help small businesses survive and thrive. With its diverse network of lenders, Lendio enables small business owners to apply for multiple business financing options with a single application. In addition to creating access to small business capital, Lendio offers time-saving financial SaaS products that are designed to streamline business operations.

Lendio is a mission-driven organization striving to provide equal access to capital to underserved communities and America's smallest businesses. For every new marketplace loan Lendio facilitates, Lendio Gives—an employee-contribution and employer-matching fund, in partnership with KIVA–provides a microloan to low-income entrepreneurs around the world, continuously re-investing the fund.

Media Contact:
Jane Putnam
(855) 853-6346 
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH54479&sd=2023-07-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendio-adds-heather-zynczak-to-its-board-of-directors-301874363.html

SOURCE Lendio, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH54479&Transmission_Id=202307111054PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH54479&DateId=20230711
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.