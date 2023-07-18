CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”), announced the publication of its 2023 State of the Data Center Report in partnership with CIO today. This annual report examines the latest data center and cloud computing trends, strategies, requirements and other findings from an annual quantitative survey and in-depth interviews with senior IT decision-makers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711718450/en/

“Businesses must closely scrutinize the value of their technology investments to ensure that their decisions will deliver on enterprise objectives and help gain competitive advantage in the marketplace. This new research illustrates that IT and business leaders are looking for improved connectivity, increased security and an effective way to accelerate revenue growth through digital transformation and IT infrastructure modernization,” said John Gallant, Enterprise Consulting Director at CIO. “The 2023 survey findings demonstrate that colocation is increasingly being leveraged to deploy critical workloads such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT) and business intelligence (BI). We are also seeing a resurgence of concerns around physical security and a focus on driving new revenue that is leading 2023 respondents to consider colocation.”

Findings within the 2023 report include:

Direct Public Cloud Interconnection is a “Must Have” – 94% of IT leaders say native, direct connection between colocation data centers and major cloud providers is essential for improved performance, enhanced security, cost savings and hybrid cloud connectivity.

Security is The Top Attribute Sought in a Colocation Provider – While performance, scalability, ecosystem and total cost of ownership are among the most important attributes in choosing a colocation provider, top decision-makers rank security as the most important in 2023.

Colocation Successfully Supports Critical Workloads, including AI/ML – 92% of IT leaders are considering moving critical workloads from public cloud to colocation to accelerate revenue growth and support the increasing need for AI/ML.

The Prevalence of Hybrid IT Infrastructure – Survey results show that nearly 97% of CIOs have implemented or plan to implement a hybrid cloud model.

One survey respondent who is a senior IT director for a multi-billion dollar industrial products distributor shared, “You want to have the ability to directly connect into your public cloud provider’s ecosystem for performance and scalability. These are important things in comparison to just setting up a tunnel into the cloud provider. There’s a unique competitive advantage because the data can move so quickly between your colocation and the public cloud that, in a lot of instances, especially low-latency transactions, databases, data warehouses, direct connection makes a huge difference in performance.”

According to Matt Senderhauf, Vice President of Interconnection Strategy for CoreSite, “The way that businesses connect with each other is constantly evolving, and they require more efficient and automated ways to make today’s digital supply chain work. Similarly, public cloud providers want to deliver their services to customers in a more efficient manner. Direct network and cloud connections deployed in secure colocation data centers, like those offered by CoreSite, provide the perfect ecosystem for cloud providers to reach the most end users and for those end users to connect to the public clouds securely, with the highest performance and lowest cost.”

Download the 2023 State of the Data Center Report to learn the latest trends in data center and cloud computing and key considerations for evaluating a colocation partner.

Related Resources:

About CoreSite

CoreSite, an American Tower company (NYSE: AMT), provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network, and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Our highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts has partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale, and leverage data to gain competitive edge. For more information, visit CoreSite.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events and expectations, or “forward-looking statements,” all of which are inherently uncertain. We have based those forward-looking statements on management’s current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the information contained in Item 1A of American Tower’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 under the caption “Risk Factors” and in other filings American Tower makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Neither we nor American Tower undertake any obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711718450/en/