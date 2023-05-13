Stop-drive: Urgent Need for Service - Call 833-585-0144

2 hours ago
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 11, 2023

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A May 13, 2023, traffic fatality has been potentially linked to the ongoing Takata airbag inflator recall.

FCA US LLC urges owners or custodians of recalled, yet unrepaired model-year 2003 "Dodge Ram" pickups – of which there are an estimated 29,000 still on U.S. roads – to immediately stop driving those vehicles and contact a dealer or the company to determine their recall status.

One such vehicle was involved in a collision that caused its airbags to deploy. An occupant in the front-passenger seat, who was also the vehicle's owner, succumbed to a serious injury consistent with those observed in previous Takata inflator fatalities.

Free replacements for certain Takata airbag inflators have been available for nearly 10 years. They are subject to recall because they contain chemical compounds that may deteriorate as they age – particularly if exposed to hot, humid climates.

Such conditions may cause these inflators to rupture on airbag deployment, scattering razor-sharp debris capable of causing serious injury or death.

The company will provide alternative transportation, also free, to help people get to and from dealerships, as needed. 

The company extends its deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the customer whose life was lost in the May tragedy. It is the fourth such incident known to involve an FCA-brand vehicle.

Six recall notices were sent to this customer's home address. All went unheeded.

The vehicle involved in the May fatality joins four other FCA-brand vehicles subject to a Takata-related stop-drive campaign. Last year, the company announced stop-drives for the Chrysler 300, Dodge Magnum, Challenger and Charger for model years 2005-2010.

An estimated 233,000 of these Chrysler- and Dodge-brand vehicles remain unrepaired and on the road despite renewed customer outreach attempts that used first-class mail, courier service, e-mail, text messages, phone calls and home visits.

Since the Takata recall began in 2014, the company has made more than 210 million such outreach attempts, which have resulted in the replacement of more than 6.1 million recalled Takata airbag inflators.

FCA US implores owners and custodians of all the above-mentioned vehicles, and any others subject to the Takata recall, to join those customers who have responded to previous warnings.

Airbags of the variety subject to this recall have not been used in FCA US vehicle production since 2016.

If motorists are unsure if their vehicle has been repaired, they are urged to call 833-585-0144, or enter their vehicle identification number (VIN) in the search engines at recalls.mopar.com or checktoprotect.org

