For Fourth Consecutive Year, 10 Students with Gastrointestinal Disease Will Each Receive a $10,000 Scholarship

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced the winners of its 2023 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program. For the fourth consecutive year, Salix will be awarding $10,000 each to 10 students living with a GI disease.

"At Salix, we understand it can be incredibly difficult to balance both the pursuit of higher education and the challenges associated with living with a gastrointestinal condition," said Nicola Kayel, vice president, Marketing, Salix. "That is why Salix is dedicated to reducing the stress and financial burden for these students. We congratulate this year's 10 scholarship recipients for whom we are proud to support in the advancement of their academic goals."

The 2023 awardees were selected from more than 225 applications. As part of the process, applicants were required to submit essays describing how their GI condition has impacted their educational journey, as well as delve into the role their health care provider played in helping them reach their personal and educational goals. All scholarship applications were reviewed by an independent panel of judges.

The Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program recognizes students across a wide range of educational pursuits, with scholarships in four categories, including the Undergraduate Scholar Awards, for those pursuing undergraduate degrees; the Graduate Scholar Awards, for those pursuing graduate degrees; the Working Parent's Scholar Award, for parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical or graduate degrees, and the Single Parent's Scholar Award, for students who are single parents pursuing undergraduate, vocational/technical, or graduate degrees.

The 2023 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program recipients are:

Undergraduate Scholar Awards Kate Paden, Colorado Springs, CO - Creighton University Alexander Myers, San Diego, CA - Northwestern University Charlie Harker, Lebanon, OH - University of Cincinnati Lena Stoltzfus, Tucson, AZ - Haverford College

Graduate Scholar Awards Kaitlyn Mi, Brentwood, TN - Vanderbilt University School of Medicine Emmanuel Dean, Stone Mountain, GA - Morehouse School of Medicine Caroline Casola, Orlando, FL - Washington University in St. Louis School of Law Raina Levin, Jamaica Plain, MA - Boston University School of Public Health

Working Parent's Scholar Award Juanita Ramirez, Edinburg, TX - University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

Single Parent Scholar Award Kimberly Sperry, Mesquite, TX - Texas Women's University



"I am so grateful to have been selected for this generous scholarship which allows me to continue pursuing my higher education goals," said a 2022 scholarship recipient. "Receiving this honor has empowered me to view the world as one where I am not limited by my disease."

To learn more about the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program, visit www.salix.com/scholarship.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:

Mark Maico

[email protected]

(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)

Media Contact:

Kevin Wiggins

[email protected]

(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Salix Pharmaceuticals