Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A press release will be issued after the close of market trading.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing, marketing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic, pasture-raised, free-range and nutritionally enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

