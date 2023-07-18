MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Luminar Media Group (OTC PINK:LRGR) is thrilled to announce its partnership with O.C Coffee Service Corp. to facilitate the international expansion of Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka. This strategic collaboration opens up new avenues for the esteemed vodka brand to penetrate vibrant markets, with a specific focus on Puerto Rico in the Caribbean.

The partnership with O.C Coffee Service Corp. paves the way for Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka to establish a strong presence in Puerto Rico's spirited market. Osvaldo Carpentino, President of O.C Coffee Service Corp., expressed his excitement, noting the remarkable interest in the product within this market. He stated, "We are delighted to introduce Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka to Puerto Rico, a vibrant U.S. territory in the Caribbean with a population of approximately 3.3 million people. This move showcases LRGR's commitment to growth and innovation as they tap into Puerto Rico's thriving spirit market."

Recent market data reveals that the global vodka market reached a value of USD 11.63 billion in 2021 and continues to experience substantial growth. This data underscores the immense opportunity for Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka to capture a share of this lucrative market with its exceptional quality and exquisite taste.

By strategically entering new markets such as Puerto Rico, Royale de Monte Carlo aims to capitalize on this global growth and establish itself as a recognized and highly sought-after vodka brand.

With its unique blend of cultural heritage and a population of approximately 3.3 million people, Puerto Rico provides an ideal platform for showcasing the exceptional vodka offered by Royale de Monte Carlo. The island's rich history, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant communities attract both locals and tourists, making it a promising market for introducing high-quality spirits.

Osvaldo Carpentino added, "Royale de Monte Carlo is revolutionizing the vodka industry in Puerto Rico by providing an exceptional tasting product to our esteemed clientele seeking ultra-premium quality. The impact of Royale de Monte Carlo in the marketplace is evident, as reflected in its rising popularity and growing following in Puerto Rico."

Dan Bioangin and his team at Royale de Monte Carlo have always aimed for international distribution. Achieving this milestone in Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory with its own unique cultural influences, is a testament to their unwavering dedication. This strategic expansion will unlock new opportunities in untapped regions, solidifying Royale de Monte Carlo's position within the flourishing Caribbean market and establishing it as a globally recognized vodka brand.

The partnership between Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka and O.C Coffee Service Corp. is governed by an exclusive agreement with a minimum purchase requirement. The agreement stipulates a minimum purchase of approximately 5,000 cases or 25,000 units of Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka. This condition ensures a strong commitment from O.C Coffee Service Corp. to effectively distribute and promote the brand in Puerto Rico.

The collaboration between Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka and O.C Coffee Service Corp. marks a significant stride in the vodka brand's international expansion. By entering the dynamic Puerto Rico spirit market, Royale de Monte Carlo aims to captivate consumers and cement its status as a recognized vodka brand.

Benefitting from over 20 years of experience in importing gourmet products into Puerto Rico, O.C Coffee Service Corp. enjoys a distinguished reputation. Their well-established relationships with supermarkets, restaurants, resorts, hotels, and airports on the island will play a pivotal role in the successful introduction and distribution of Royale de Monte Carlo Vodka.

The impact of Royale de Monte Carlo in the marketplace is evident through its rising popularity and growing following among Puerto Rico's diverse population. By reshaping the vodka industry in Puerto Rico and offering an exceptional tasting product, Royale de Monte Carlo aims to cater to discerning clientele seeking ultra-premium quality spirits.

This strategic expansion into Puerto Rico solidifies Royale de Monte Carlo's position within the flourishing Caribbean market and further reinforces its objective of achieving international distribution. The brand's unwavering commitment to growth and innovation remains resolute as it taps into Puerto Rico's thriving spirit market.

About Royale de Monte Carlo®/ Luminar Media Group, Inc.

Royale de Monte Carlo, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is an ultra-premium vodka renowned for its icy coolness and exquisitely smooth taste, offering euphoric pleasure to discerning palates. Crafted and produced by fifth-generation master distillers located in the heart of France's world-famous Cognac region, Royale de Monte Carlo has been honored as the "World's Most Prestigious Vodka"TM.

For more information, please visit https://royaledemontecarlo.com/.

