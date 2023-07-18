The 59th Global Insurance Forum, presented by the International Insurance Society (IIS) and the Pacific Insurance Conference (PIC), will bring together insurance leaders from across the world at the Hilton Singapore Orchard on Nov. 5-7, 2023.

The event will include both an awards ceremony and a panel discussion featuring 2023 participants in the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow program.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a leading global life and health reinsurer, is a 2023 Global Insurance Forum Gold Partner and the sponsor of the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow. The program is designed to support and motivate insurance professionals who have demonstrated executive leadership potential. Participants work with senior executive mentors to examine strategic issues, explore opportunities for deeper engagement across core business functions, and expand global peer connections.

“We are driven by the issues that concern the industry, and a key priority shared globally is the need to invest in talent. Our longstanding partnership with the RGA on the Leaders of Tomorrow mentorship program fosters the development of future leaders, serving a crucial role to the sustainability and collective success of the industry,” said Josh Landau, President of the IIS.

“RGA has been a proud sponsor of the Leaders of Tomorrow program for nine consecutive years, demonstrating our dedication to helping develop talent that will continue to drive the insurance industry forward,” said Arthur Ozeki, Executive Vice President, Head of Asia, RGA. “The Leaders of Tomorrow program highlights our strong partnership with the IIS and our mutual commitment to promoting education and thought leadership for the next generation of leaders.”

As part of the program, mentees publish and present original papers. While all candidates are considered future leaders, one candidate will be selected for the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow Award, and a select group of three candidates will be featured on a panel at the Global Insurance Forum entitled “Insights from Future Leaders on Industry Challenges and Opportunities.”

Beyond the RGA Leaders of Tomorrow program, the 2023 Global Insurance Forum will offer insights from 50-plus executives and thought leaders on the theme of the “Accelerating Value of Insurance.” The robust agenda will explore topics like “Insurers’ Strategies to Enhance Sustainability,” “Improving Health Outcomes with Digital Connectivity,” “Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Insurance,” and “Unlocking the Promise of Asia.”

For more information about the Global Insurance Forum or to register, visit https://www.theglobalinsuranceforum.org

About International Insurance Society

IIS is a diverse and inclusive platform for all stakeholders of the global insurance and risk management community, providing knowledge, research, thought leadership and connectivity to support the betterment of society. Founded in 1965, IIS is a global not-for-profit organization that serves as a neutral platform for active collaboration and examination of issues that shape the future of the insurance industry. IIS is an affiliate of The Institutes.

About the Pacific Insurance Conference

The Pacific Insurance Conference is one of the world’s premier insurance conferences for industry executives, providing an opportunity for Pacific Rim-based domestic and multinational insurers to exchange information and gain insight into issues concerning future business and economic development. PIC is an affiliate of The Institutes.

About The Institutes

The Institutes are a global not-for-profit comprised of diverse affiliates that educate, elevate, and connect people in the essential disciplines of risk management and insurance. Through products and services offered by The Institutes’ nearly 20 affiliated business units, people and organizations are empowered to help those in need with a focus on understanding, predicting, and preventing losses to create a more resilient world.

About RGA

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a global industry leader specializing in life and health reinsurance and financial solutions that help clients effectively manage risk and optimize capital. Founded in 1973, RGA celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023. Over the past five decades, RGA has become one of the world’s largest and most respected reinsurers and is listed among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies. The global organization is guided by a fundamental purpose: to make financial protection accessible to all. RGA is widely recognized for superior risk management and underwriting expertise, innovative product design, and dedicated client focus. RGA serves clients and partners in key markets around the world and has approximately $3.4 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $89.1 billion as of March 31, 2023. To learn more about RGA and its businesses, visit www.rgare.com. Follow RGA on LinkedIn and Facebook.

