RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / M2i Global, Inc. (formerly known as INKY Inc.) (OTC PINK:MTWO), a company developing and executing a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. government and certain U.S. trading partners, today announced its name change to M2i Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "M2i"). The Company is in the process of updating the name change with FINRA.

Doug Cole, Executive Chairman of M2i, commented, "Our vision is to develop and execute a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the United States government and certain trading partners of the United States. To implement this vision, we intend to operate four key business units as set forth below. We look forward to introducing our company, strategy and business to Wall Street over the coming months.

M2iTrading: an integrated business platform facilitating the buying and selling of minerals and metals as commodities.

M2i Minerals and Metals: a business engaged in sourcing, extraction, processing, transporting and selling primary minerals and metals.

M2i Recycling: a business engaged in the collection, processing, transporting and selling of scrap, recycled and reused metals.

M2iGovernment and Policy: a business engaged in aligning USMM's business with U.S. policy to facilitate participation in U.S. government programs such as the creation and management of a Strategic Minerals Reserve as an enhancement of the U.S. government's National Defense Stockpile."

Previously, Mr. Cole was Chairman and CEO of American Battery Metals Corporation (ABML) from 2017 to 2021, having orchestrated a successful turnaround that resulted in a high of a $2 billion market capitalization. Mr. Cole led the transition from a lithium exploration and development company to a lithium asset and lithium-ion battery metal recycling company and left the company in August of 2021. He was a Partner overseeing all ongoing deal activities with Objective Equity LLC since 2005, a boutique investment bank focused on the high technology, data analytics and the mining sector. Since 1977, Mr. Cole has held various executive roles, including Chairman, Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of multiple public corporations. From May 2000 to September 2005, he was also the Director of Lair of the Bear, The University of California Family Camp located in Pinecrest, California. During the period between 1991 and 1996 he was the CEO of HealthSoft and he also founded and operated Great Bear Technology, which acquired Sony Image Soft and Starpress, then went public and eventually sold to Graphix Zone. In 1995 Mr. Cole was honored by NEA, a leading venture capital firm, as CEO of the year. Since 1982 he has been very active with the University of California, Berkeley mentoring early-stage technology companies. Mr. Cole has extensive experience in global M&A and global distributions. He obtained his BA in Social Sciences from UC Berkeley in 1978. Mr Cole has been married for 43 plus years and is an avid Skier and former Rugby Player for the UC Berkeley, St Mary's College and The Old Blues RFC.

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:MTWO)

M2i Global, Inc. (formerly Inky, Inc.), through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., is an engineering, research, and services firm that brings together people, technology, and solutions from across government, business, not-for-profits, and academia to provide access and availability to critical minerals and metals for the purpose of defense and economic security. We aim to address this compelling need dictated by the evolving global environment predicated in terms of technology, energy, defense, and climate. The Company's vision and purpose is to develop and execute a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals for the U.S. and its free trade partners and create a strategic mineral reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government. The reality is that the world outside of China faces a significant dearth of critical minerals necessary to fuel its reemergent manufacturing base. This supply problem leads to a very clear economic opportunity for the Company and others to develop these resources and supply this exploding demand over the next decade and beyond.

