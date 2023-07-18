Verizon Frontline supports first responder training exercise in Alabama

32 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team recently completed a deployment in support of the Guntersville Police Department during a multi-agency mass evacuation training exercise conducted in northern Alabama.

The training took place at the same time and in the same region of the state as the annual Guntersville Lake Hydrofest H1 Unlimited hydroplane boat race. The two events required close coordination and communication among the multiple federal, state and local agencies that operated in the area.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team delivered Verizon Frontline solutions, including routers, charging stations and a Satellite Picocell on a Trailer (SPOT), to help ensure seamless communications during the boat race and mass evacuation exercise.

Verizon Frontline participation in events and exercises like the one in Guntersville strengthen the relationship between the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team and the first responders they support during emergency response operations.

“Responding to a crisis isn’t the first time you should be looking the people you’ll need to work with in the eye,” said Guntersville Chief of Police Jim Peterson. “Now, when a problem hits, I’ve already got answers to my questions.”

“I now also have more insight into Verizon Frontline’s capabilities and what this team can deliver,” Peterson said. “We’ve had a good experience dealing with the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team.”

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders, on a 24/7 basis at no cost to the supported agencies. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, WiFi hotspots, free charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

