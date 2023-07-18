Blue Earth Resources Opens First BP Branded Retail Location

Expects to Now Accelerate Growth Under BP Contract and 10-Year Fuel Supply Agreement

KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Blue Earth Resources, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "our," or "us") (OTC PINK:BERI) and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Fuel Trader Supply and Fuel Trader Resource Management, is pleased to announce the opening of its first BP branded retail location in La Vergne, Tennessee.

The location at 5022 Murfreesboro Road in La Vergne, Tennessee encompasses a 5,590 square-foot building and features 16 fueling positions along with a New York style Deli and a Mexican food offering. La Vergne is a city in Rutherford County, Tennessee, with a population of 40,000, that lies within the Nashville Metropolitan area.

Blue Earth Resources is operating under its BP Branded Jobber Contract from June 2022 and has a 10-year supply agreement in place for an estimated 1.44 million gallons per year.

Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Earth Resources, commented, "While the opening of this location has been a long time coming, we are thrilled to finally have it opened. The first location is always the most difficult and typically takes longer than expected to construct, gain permitting and open. We look forward to working closely with BP and local customers going forward in accelerating our growth with additional BP branded retail location openings over the remainder of 2023 and for years to come. We anticipate 3 additional BP locations to be opened by the end of July 2023 for an addition of 4.2 million gallons per year."

About Blue Earth Resources, Inc. (OTC PINK:BERI)
Blue Earth Resources, Inc. procures refined fuels from refineries and wholesalers and distributes it to both large retailers and single site operators. Our solution represents lower risk and more stable pricing to our vendors and customers. In addition, our custom branding services include imaging, design and consultation services to assist with custom branding. Blue Earth Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For additional information, please visit: https://berifuels.com

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "continue," "strategy," "position," "opportunity," statements regarding the "flexibility" of the Company or the negative of any of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology.

Investor Contacts:
Scott M. Boruff, CEO
[email protected]
888-462-2374

ClearThink IR
[email protected]

SOURCE: Blue Earth Resources, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766755/Blue-Earth-Resources-Opens-First-BP-Branded-Retail-Location

