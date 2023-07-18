Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) announced today that it plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Ken Vecchione, President and CEO, and Dale Gibbons, Vice Chairman and CFO, will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 to discuss the Company's performance.

Participants may access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 using the access code 389791 or via live audio webcast using the website link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/147801611.

The webcast is also available through the Company's website at www.westernalliancebancorporation.com. Participants should log in at least 15 minutes early to receive instructions. The call will be recorded and made available for replay July 19th after 3:00 p.m. ET until August 19th at 11:00 p.m. ET by dialing 1-866-813-9403 using the access code: 616595.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

With more than $65 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation (

NYSE:WAL, Financial) is one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. Through its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, business clients benefit from a full spectrum of tailored banking solutions and outstanding service delivered by industry experts who put customers first. Major accolades include being ranked #1 top-performing large bank with assets greater than $50 billion in 2021 by both American Banker and Bank Director. Serving clients across the country wherever business happens, Western Alliance Bank operates individual, full-service banking and financial brands with offices in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit Western Alliance Bancorporation.

