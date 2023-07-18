Key Takeaways:

Valery Zelixon joins Grid Dynamics as Senior Vice President of Sales, and under his leadership, Grid Dynamics will enhance its focus on sales and new growth strategies.

A results-oriented business transformation leader, Zelixon joins Grid Dynamics with a track record of leading high-performing sales teams.

Zelixon joins Grid Dynamics from EPAM where he served as Vice President and Head of North American Hunting Sales.

The addition of Zelixon to the executive team strengthens Grid Dynamics' ability to implement its GigaCube growth strategy and accelerate top-line revenue growth.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today announced the appointment of Valery Zelixon as its Senior Vice President of Sales. Zelixon is a seasoned business transformation executive with an impressive background including business consulting, startups, solution development, software and technology services sales. The addition of Zelixon to the executive team supports Grid Dynamics' commitment to expand its client base and increase revenue growth.

"We're thrilled to welcome Valery Zelixon to our executive leadership team," said Leonard Livschitz, CEO of Grid Dynamics. "Valery is an outstanding addition to Grid Dynamics as he brings a wealth of experience in building sales organizations and implementing sales strategies to drive revenue growth. His unique perspective and proven ability to lead high-performing teams across diverse industries will strengthen the company's relationships with clients and accelerate growth."

With 30+ years of industry experience, Zelixon has established himself as a key player in leading the sales of technology-driven business transformation services. Prior to joining Grid Dynamics, he served as the Vice President and Head of North American Hunting Sales at EPAM. There, he led a team of 30+ partner sales executives specializing in selling platform engineering and digital consulting services. During his tenure at EPAM, Zelixon's efforts made significant contributions to the growth of the company. Prior to his time at EPAM, Zelixon served as North American Head of Practice Sales for Connected Enterprise Services at Wipro Technologies.

In his new role as Senior Vice President of Sales, Zelixon is responsible for expanding Grid Dynamics' client base, increasing revenue from existing clients, and achieving sustainable overall top-line revenue growth. Zelixon's broad expertise spans multiple sectors, equipping him with an in-depth understanding of the specific challenges and opportunities in each industry. His results-oriented approach will play a critical role in helping Grid Dynamics drive customer success and increase revenue.

"I am excited to join Grid Dynamics at a time of major technological shifts driven by AI, to help the company reach its growth potential. With its roots in cloud computing and data science, Grid Dynamics is ideally positioned to benefit from the changing landscape in the services space. Our core expertise is already appreciated by many enterprise customers across the world, I am thrilled to be a part of this journey," said Zelixon.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience , big data , analytics , search , artificial intelligence , cloud & DevOps , and application modernization . Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, UK, Europe, and India. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Grid Dynamics to differ materially from those expected and projected. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "projects," "predicts," "continue," or "should," or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, quotations and statements regarding increasing sales, enhancing shareholder value, our GigaCube growth strategy framework and our company's future growth.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Grid Dynamics' control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, any factors limiting our product capabilities, the benefits of our products, and our company's growth and growth strategy.

Grid Dynamics cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Grid Dynamics cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Grid Dynamics does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Further information about factors that could materially affect Grid Dynamics, including its results of operations and financial condition, is set forth under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report on Form 10-Q filed May 4, 2023, and in other periodic filings, Grid Dynamics makes with the SEC.

Media Contact:

Cary Savas

+1 (650) 523 5000

[email protected]

SOURCE: Grid Dynamics New Hire



