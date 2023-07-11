HARLEY-DAVIDSON RELEASES NEW APPAREL COLLECTION WITH JASON MOMOA

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, July 11, 2023

On The Roam x Harley-Davidson Launches Harley-Davidson's H-D® Collections Umbrella

MILWAUKEE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson (

NYSE:HOG, Financial) and actor and entrepreneur Jason Momoa join forces to release a new lifestyle collection, On The Roam x Harley-Davidson. This collection celebrates Momoa's admiration for the brand, rooted in the principles of freedom and authenticity, blending seamlessly with his unique and creative aesthetic.

HDxJM_Selects_1179_0390.jpg

Released as part of Harley-Davidson's H-D® Collections, a grouping of unique lifestyle apparel lines, On The Roam is dedicated to those who seek the untamed thrill of adventure and embrace the open road, empowering individuals to craft their own stories.

The On The Roam collection combines ruggedness with Momoa's signature aesthetic, resulting in a range of styles that are effortlessly wearable and exude a perfectly broken-in feel. From durable outerwear to timeless tees and shirts, each style from the collection is designed to endure the demands of the road.

The collection features easy-to-wear pieces that reflect the commitment to quality and craftsmanship that both Harley-Davidson and Jason Momoa embody. Key highlights include the workwear-inspired cargo pant, graphic tees and tanks, and a leather pullover. The inclusion of H-D's historical roots is represented within the designs like the Crescent Harley Hoodie which features graphics reminiscent of Harley-Davidson's 1930s racing apparel and The Knucklehead Hoodie that is inspired by the legendary circa '36 Knucklehead engine, Momoa's favorite Harley-Davidson® engine.

"The On The Roam collection was born out of my love for Harley-Davidson," said Jason Momoa. "In this collection, we honor 120 years of Harley-Davidson, embracing the adventure, empowering us to write our own story- the freedom to wander in the wild and live in the moments."

With Jason Momoa as the creative force behind the campaign, and actively involved in the design process, the On The Roam collection exudes an authentic and adventurous spirit. Drawing inspiration from Harley-Davidson's rich heritage and telling a personal story of independence, individuality, and the pursuit of unforgettable experiences.

To explore the On The Roam collection, visit hdcollections.com starting July 11, 2023.

About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. Harley-Davidson also has a controlling interest in Livewire, the first publicly traded all-electric motorcycle company in the United States. LiveWire is the future in the making for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. Drawing on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector, LiveWire's ambition is to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. Learn more at harley-davidson.com and livewire.com.

HDxJM_Selects_1175_0387.jpg

Harley_Davidson_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG54548&sd=2023-07-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harley-davidson-releases-new-apparel-collection-with-jason-momoa-301874412.html

SOURCE Harley-Davidson Motor Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG54548&Transmission_Id=202307111130PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG54548&DateId=20230711
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.