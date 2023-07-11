ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2023.

The company will provide detailed second quarter financial results on July 26. Major program deliveries during the second quarter were as follows:

Major Programs 2nd Quarter

2023 Year-to-Date

2023 Commercial Airplanes Programs 737 103 216 747 — 1 767 8 9 777 5 9 787 20 31 Total 136 266 Defense, Space & Security Programs AH-64 Apache (New) 5 12 AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 16 29 CH-47 Chinook (New) 2 7 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 3 4 F-15 Models 4 6 F/A-18 Models 6 13 KC-46 Tanker — 1 P-8 Models 2 5 Commercial and Civil Satellites — 3 Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

