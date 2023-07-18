Sparta Launches Zoozilo, the Online Store for the Adventurer

33 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., (OTC PINK:SRCO) ("Sparta" or "the Company") announces the launch of ZooZilo, the essential online store for the person who sees life as an adventure. The collections -- Adventure Gear, Daily Must-Haves, Urban Attire and Self-Care -- focus on quality and diversity of styles. The ZooZilo customer is perceived as a person of action and taste. The collections feature merchandise created for both the urban explorer and those who prefer the great outdoors. Says Sparta CEO, Anthony L. Havens, "We carefully curate our product line to meet the savvy adventurer's requirements for style, functionality and versatility." ZooZilo is the latest addition to the Sparta eCommerce family. The store's launch opens with a range of 750 products. For more information on this new offering, visit ZooZilo at www.zoozilo.com.

About Sparta Commercial Services, Inc

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (www.spartacommercial.com), is the parent company of eCommerce subsidiary iMobile Solutions, Inc., the provider of comprehensive vehicle title history reports sold worldwide to dealers, insurance companies, credit unions and consumers. Sparta, via its iMobileApp product (www.imobileapp.com), has also become a leader in developing and servicing custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses, including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships, such as Harley-Davidson® and John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered by Sparta include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service. Sparta's Municipal Leasing Division (www.spartamunicipal.com) offers and administers a specialized municipal leasing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs, such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of essential equipment a municipality requires. Sparta's eCommerce subsidiary New World Health Brands, Inc. (www.newworldhealthbrands.com), offers premium wellness supplements that deliver the most nutrients in amounts designed to provide one's best overall health. Additionally, Sparta manages SpartaPayIQ (www.SpartaPayIQ.com), a payment gateway that allows businesses to accept cryptocurrencies. Through Sparta's new division Agoge Global USA, Inc. (www.agogeglobalusa.com), is able to seamlessly facilitate cross-border payments between exporters and importers through its partnership with WeDev Group of Brazil.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are valid only as of today and we disclaim any obligation to update this information. Actual results may differ significantly from management's expectations. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that include, among others, risks related to potential future losses, competition, financing and commercial agreements and strategic alliances, seasonality, potential fluctuations in operating results and rate of growth, management of potential growth, system interruption, consumer and industry trends, limited operating history, and government regulation. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. Further information regarding these and other risks is described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on its website at: http://www.sec.gov.

Company Contact:

Sandra L. Ahman
Corporate Secretary
Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.
[email protected]
800-882-0778

SOURCE: Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.



