Propellus Reports Year End Results

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Propellus Inc., an Oklahoma corporation, (OTC PINK: PRPS), an alternative finance company that specializes in assisting small businesses with their cash flow needs, reported its financial results for its fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Propellus Releases Year End Results

FY 2023 Highlights

  • Gross profits during the period increased to $1,408,915 from $1,191,526 from the corresponding period in 2022 (an increase of 18.2%)
  • Operating Expenses during the period decreased to $2,082,492 from $4,293,867from the corresponding period in 2022 (a decrease of 51.5%)
  • Operating Loss during the period decreased to $673,577 from $2,571,029 from the corresponding period in 2022 (a decrease of 64.5%)
  • Profit/(Loss) Per Share during the period decreased to ($0.05) from ($0.25) from the corresponding fiscal year.

With the conclusion of its fiscal year, "the Company continued to demonstrate its improved operations and procedures implemented during the global pandemic, and we look forward to improved performance and growth in the current fiscal year," stated Ralph Johnson, CEO. " Due to rising interest rates and the uncertain economic outlook, credit is tightening at most US lending facilities, and many merchants are having difficulty accessing loans through these traditional channels.  We expect with this shift in the banking community, that the financing alternatives offered by Propellus will become very attractive for many of these merchants as they seek solutions to remain viable," continued Johnson. "We look forward to increasing our market share and increased profitability for our shareholders during the current fiscal year.

About Propellus Inc.: Propellus Inc., is engaged in offering small businesses a variety of financing alternatives ranging in amounts between $20,000-$500,000. Such financings include: payroll advances directly and through third-party professional employer organizations, merchant cash advances, accounts receivable factoring, short-term line of credit loans, and other types of loan products and cash flow financing. 

Contact: 
Propellus Investor Relations
(212) 220-9755
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY54376&sd=2023-07-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propellus-reports-year-end-results-301874430.html

SOURCE Propellus Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY54376&Transmission_Id=202307111146PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY54376&DateId=20230711
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.