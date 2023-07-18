Read the full MetLife 2022 Sustainability Report

MetLife 2030 DEI Commitments

Across MetLife, we're guided by our purpose: Always with you, building a more confident future. This includes building a more inclusive and equitable workplace and society.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Our broad set of 2030 diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) commitments is designed to address the needs of the underserved and underrepresented through a mix of investments, products and services, supply chain, volunteering and community efforts. Each commitment is anchored to our business strategy and informed by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The financial components of these commitments total more than $2.5 billion by 2030.

As we continue to transform our commitments into meaningful actions, we look forward to sharing our progress along the way.

MetLife's purpose calls on us to build a more inclusive and equitable world for all our stakeholders. The breadth of these commitments demonstrates that we are significantly advancing our DEI efforts on every front. Setting clear expectations for our progress will hold us accountable and sustain our momentum. Michel Khalaf

President and CEO

MetLife has pledged to deliver on the following commitments by 2030:

To invest in firms owned by women, minorities and disabled persons

MetLife will originate $1 billion in investments that advance firms owned by women, minorities and disabled persons. MetLife made a down payment on this commitment with nearly $100 million deployed in 2021.

To direct spending to diverse suppliers

MetLife will reach $5 billion in spend with diverse suppliers - an increase of $1.6 billion from the amount MetLife's Supplier Inclusion and Development Program has committed since its inception through year-end 2020. MetLife will also annually report the economic impact of this spend.

To positively impact underserved and underrepresented communities through funding from MetLife Foundation

MetLife Foundation has committed $150 million in funding to support underserved and underrepresented communities.

To engage our employees in volunteer opportunities

MetLife will commit 800,000 employee volunteer hours with a focus on DEI/underserved communities.

To offer solutions and insights focused on underserved communities

MetLife will provide solutions and insights to address the needs of the underserved. For example, MetLife will build partnerships with experts to provide educational content in Upwise™ - the company's new digital financial wellness app - to tackle the financial challenges disproportionately impacting diverse communities.

To support DEI-focused research

MetLife will support research that advances understanding of DEI issues. For example, MetLife will share insights from the company's annual Employee Benefit Trends Study and other research initiatives to help employers as they support their increasingly diverse workforces.

To advance workforce diversity

MetLife will continue to advance workforce diversity by consistently achieving top quartile positioning across each ethnically and racially diverse category in the U.S. and of female officers globally. MetLife also will enhance transparency of the link between top quartile positioning and executive leadership performance.

Our Approach to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

By cultivating a purpose-driven and inclusive culture, we're able to better meet the diverse needs of the customers and communities we serve. Here are some ways we're approaching that work.

