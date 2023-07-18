FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTC PINK:MDXL) Health Karma, Inc. ("Health Karma"), an innovative virtual health and well-being solutions provider and wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, Inc., is pleased to announce that Invicta Benefits Group partnered with Health Karma to provide Virtual Primary Care, Virtual Urgent Care, Virtual Behavioral Health, Workers 1st Call & Report™, and Responders 1st Call® solutions to be embedded in various Invicta Benefits plans for employers, associations, and affinity groups.

"Our partners include the top-rated carriers, benefits providers, and insurance agencies in the country, all dedicated to providing the highest quality and the right benefits to their clients," said Joe Irrera, CEO of Invicta Benefits Group. "We take the needs of our clients very seriously; in fact, it's our top priority. Our goal is to help provide organizations with cost-effective solutions which exceed expectations for professional service and address the specific needs of our client customers or employees. This is why we are excited to incorporate various Health Karma solutions into our custom-designed programs for our clients."

"We are delighted to be selected by Invicta Benefits Group to incorporate our various virtual health and well-being solutions into their product offerings," said Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma. "With their vast experience and reputation, it is an honor to have the confidence of Invicta Benefits Group to partner with us and is a testament to the unique aspects which our various solutions provide."

About Invicta Benefits Group

Invicta Benefits Group is a US veteran-owned FMO (Field Marketing Organization), specializing in creating customized benefit plans for small and large business owners; and direct-to-consumer marketing companies. Our management team has over 90 years of combined experience in all aspects of the group benefits marketplace for self-funded, insured, and non-insurance benefit plans. For more information on Invicta Benefits Group, visit www.invictabenefits.com

About MediXall

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:MDXL) is a health and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering virtual products and services to employers and organizations which will enhance their employees' and members' overall health and well-being, thereby improving the profitability of the company and organization.

About Health Karma Group

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall, is a health solutions company which reimagines access to affordable virtual healthcare and well-being solutions to improve individuals' physical and mental health. Our unique, customized, proactive solutions are available anytime, anywhere through single-site access, delivering timely, quality care to employees and members. For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarmagroup.com, and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.