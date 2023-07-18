LOUISVILLE, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 11, 2023 / Today, Yum! Brands, Inc. ( NYSE:YUM , Financial) released its annual Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's progress on key issues that include less carbon, better packaging and more equality. The Company has a long history of strategic investment when it comes to the socially responsible growth, risk management and sustainable stewardship of its three priority pillars of People, Food and Planet, what Yum! calls its Recipe for Good Growth. Yum!'s Recipe for Good Growth strategy is grounded in the idea that its business will only endure if its brands are inclusive, sustainable and reflective of evolving employee, franchisee and other stakeholder needs.

"When we harness the collective power of Good and Growth together, we find they become mutually reinforcing and are capable of creating benefits for the people and communities we serve," said Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs. "Our brands continue to make investments in good growth like providing career pathways to more than a million restaurant team members worldwide, constructing and operating new energy efficient restaurants, and exploring innovations for sustainable packaging."

The report reflects key areas of work announced since Yum!'s last published report in July 2022. It showcases progress against the Company's existing public commitments and covers its citizenship and sustainability strategy. Because of its continued progress and transparent disclosure, Yum! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America for the sixth consecutive year, included on Newsweek's ranking of America's Most Responsible Companies in 2022 and listed on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

"I'm incredibly proud of the sustainability strategy that's in place for our global organization as we further integrate our efforts into core operations," said Jon Hixson, Yum! Brands Chief Sustainability Officer & Vice President of Government Affairs. "As we continue making progress, we're collaborating closely with our teams, franchisees, suppliers, industry and NGO partners to find solutions that help all."

Highlights from Yum!'s new Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report include:

For more information and to view Yum! Brands' new Global Citizenship & Sustainability Report visit www.yum.com/citizenship.

About Yum! Brands, Inc.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, and its subsidiaries franchise or operate a system of over 55,000 restaurants in more than 155 countries and territories under the Company's concepts - KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and the Habit Burger Grill. The Company's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands are global leaders of the chicken, Mexican-style food, and pizza categories, respectively. The Habit Burger Grill is a fast casual restaurant concept specializing in made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches and more. In 2023, the KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands were ranked in the top five of Entrepreneur's Top Global Franchises Ranking. In addition, in 2023 Yum! Brands was included on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; Forbes' list of America's Best Employers for Diversity; and Newsweek's lists recognizing America's Most Responsible Companies, America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, the Company was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America.

