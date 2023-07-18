NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in ImmunityBio, Inc. ("ImmunityBio" or the "Company") ( IBRX) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of ImmunityBio investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 23, 2022 and May 10, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) ImmunityBio conducted insufficient due diligence to discover, or else did discover and ignored, Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") deficiencies at its third-party contract manufacturing organizations ("CMOs") for the antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, commercially referred to as “Anktiva”; (ii) one or more of the Company’s third-party CMOs for Anktiva did in fact suffer from GMP deficiencies; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies was likely to cause the FDA to reject the Anktiva Biologics License Application (“BLA”) in its present form; (iv) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory approval prospects for the Anktiva BLA; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in ImmunityBio during the relevant time frame, you have until August 29, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

