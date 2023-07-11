SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT), announced today that the company will provide a virtual presentation on PKU including discussion of the current therapeutic and commercial landscape with an expert key opinion leader. In addition, the company will discuss the sepiapterin clinical program followed by a Q&A session. The event will occur on Wednesday, July 19, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. ET. Presenters will include Ania C. Muntau, MD, Professor of Pediatrics, Chair, University Children's Hospital, University Medical Center, Hamburg Eppendorf, Germany, and PTC senior management.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

To access the call by phone, please click here to register and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we recommend participants dial in to the conference call 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast conference call can be accessed on the Investor section of the PTC website at https://ir.ptcbio.com/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the company's website for 30 days following the call.

About PTC Therapeutics, Inc.

PTC is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. PTC's ability to innovate to identify new therapies and to globally commercialize products is the foundation that drives investment in a robust and diversified pipeline of transformative medicines. PTC's mission is to provide access to best-in-class treatments for patients who have little to no treatment options. PTC's strategy is to leverage its strong scientific and clinical expertise and global commercial infrastructure to bring therapies to patients. PTC believes this allows it to maximize value for all its stakeholders. To learn more about PTC, please visit us at www.ptcbio.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter at @PTCBio.

For More Information:

Investors:

Kylie O'Keefe

+1 (908) 300-0691

[email protected]

Media:

Jeanine Clemente

+1 (908) 912-9406

[email protected]

