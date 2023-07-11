U-Haul Opens New Repair Shop, Brings 21 Jobs to Dilworth

DILWORTH, Minn., July 11, 2023

DILWORTH, Minn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is now operating at a new repair shop where the former Weivoda® carpet store was located at 1107 Center Ave. W.

Dilworth Repair will serve as a maintenance hub where regional U-Haul equipment is serviced. The shop will employ at least 21 Team Members tasked with assembling and maintaining engines, transmissions, rear axles and more.

"We moved into this space to increase our repair capacity," explained Shawn Odden, U-Haul Company of Fargo president. "We simply outgrew our Fargo Repair Shop location. This property is about four times larger. We look forward to the growth and success we can accomplish here."

Dilworth Repair opened on Monday. U-Haul acquired the property in June 2022.

Acquisition of the property was driven by U-Haul Corporate Sustainability initiatives: U-Haul supports infill developments to help local communities lower their carbon footprint. The adaptive reuse of existing buildings reduces the amount of energy and resources required for new-building materials and helps cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings.

U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

Reserve equipment on the U-Haul app or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 913,000 rentable storage units and 78.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America. 

Contact:

Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 602-263-6194
Website: uhaul.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-opens-new-repair-shop-brings-21-jobs-to-dilworth-301874475.html

SOURCE U-Haul

