Pratt & Whitney awarded $66 million for F135 Engine Core Upgrade work

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., July 11, 2023

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has been awarded a $66 million definitized contract modification for continued F135 Engine Core Upgrade preliminary design efforts, resulting in a total of $180 million secured by the Connecticut congressional delegation for this engine modernization effort. The funding will further support design engineering, program management support, technology maturation, risk reduction, long lead material and hardware purchase, and weapons system integration.

Pratt___Whitney_F135_ID_7d986d13c207.jpg

"We're extremely grateful for the ceaseless support we receive from the entire Connecticut delegation," said Jen Latka, Pratt & Whitney's vice president for the F135 program. "We'll use this funding to make quick progress on our Engine Core Upgrade's preliminary design efforts, and that will keep us on track to deliver this important capability starting in 2028."

In March 2023, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Navy chose to upgrade the F135 versus replace it with an entirely new engine. The decision was announced as part of President Biden's 2024 budget proposal.

"A modernized F-35 needs a modernized engine to support it. The additional $66 million for the F135 Engine Core Upgrade we've secured will help us maintain a skilled work force in Connecticut and around the country to deliver this much-needed capability," said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee. "Upgrading the F135 is the right decision to support our national defense priorities and defense industrial base, and I'll continue to ensure this program gets the support and funding it needs."

The F135 ECU is the fastest, most cost-effective, and lowest-risk path to Block 4 capability for all global F-35 operators. It is optimized for all three F-35 variants and will yield $40 billion in lifecycle cost savings by avoiding disruptive and costly air vehicle changes and leveraging the current global sustainment infrastructure.

On June 30, 2023, Lockheed Martin posted their support for the F135 ECU, touting their commitment to supporting the U.S. Government's decision.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here

About RTX 
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Pratt & Whitney                                                                                               
+1 (860) 565-9600
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE54321&sd=2023-07-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pratt--whitney-awarded-66-million-for-f135-engine-core-upgrade-work-301874488.html

SOURCE Raytheon Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE54321&Transmission_Id=202307111224PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE54321&DateId=20230711
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.