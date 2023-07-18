CEO Ryan Hamlin Discusses Leading Cannabis Fintech POSaBIT in New Podcast with Planet MicroCap

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

In a podcast interview to be released today, POSaBIT CEO and Co-Founder Ryan Hamlin talks to Robert Kraft of Planet MicroCap about how POSaBIT achieved and maintains its competitive position in the modern cannabis market. Key to POSaBIT’s success are the two Cs: compliance and cash.

The podcast can be found on your favorite podcast app or online here: https://youtu.be/CLsnKJVFQzc

With federal rescheduling of cannabis once again in the headlines, POSaBIT is in a uniquely competitive position to be positively impacted whether or not federal changes occur. If federal legalization is postponed, POSaBIT continues to cement its position as a leader in a niche industry. If federal legalization is enacted, POSaBIT will be a leading cannabis payments provider with a stellar industry reputation – aspects that might appeal to a large point of sale or payments company seeking an entry into the cannabis industry. “We are happy in both worlds,” notes Hamlin.

POSaBIT has stayed competitive, increasing market share and product innovation, despite uncertain market conditions in 2023. In its home state of Washington, POSaBIT has grown market share from 5% to 40% over a few short years. “This industry has been up and down,” Hamlin commented. “But we have been consistently growing.”

Hamlin shared two goals that the company has carefully constructed to prepare for a future with or without cannabis rescheduling. First, POSaBIT looks to reach $2 billion in processing over the next 18 months, putting the company on stable and highly competitive footing should cannabis remain a challenging market with regulatory uncertainty. To position the company for potential rescheduling, the second goal is to have 2,000 merchants on POSaBIT POS within 18 months. Hamlin states that POSaBIT’s overall goal is to continue to stay heads down and execute, while also looking for opportunities to uplist on the "big boards" of the Nasdaq and the TSX.

In the podcast, Hamlin also discusses how POSaBIT has cash on hand for future acquisitions. Possible acquisition targets are considered through three lenses: (1) distribution improvements; (2) technology advancements; and, (3) value alignment. These considerations led to the acquisition of Hypur in April 2023, enabling POSaBIT to become the only payment provider in the cannabis industry with dual processing capabilities. The acquisition also provided new B2C and B2B ACH technology and added to an already-impressive stable of experts in cannabis payments.

POSaBIT is a leading players in the cannabis fintech space, and has a strong vision and value proposition for its customers and investors. With or without cannabis rescheduling, Hamlin has confidence that “the best is yet to come” for POSaBIT.

About POSaBIT

POSaBIT (CSE: PBIT, OTC: POSAF) is a FinTech, working exclusively within the cannabis industry. We provide a best-in-class Point-of-Sale solution and are the leading cashless payment provider for cannabis retailers. We work tirelessly to build better financial services and transaction methods for merchants. We bring cutting edge software and technology to the cannabis industry so that all merchants can have a safe and compliant set of services to solve the problems of a cash-only industry. For additional information, visit www.posabit.com .

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space. You can subscribe to Planet MicroCap’s YouTube Channel here: https://www.youtube.com/snnwire

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230711529811r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711529811/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.