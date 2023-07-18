Eastern Bank Provides Financing For Raycon Construction, LLC's Conversion To An Employee-Owned Company

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Eastern Bank is pleased to announce it has provided the financing to facilitate Raycon Construction, LLC’s sale of 100% of its stock to a newly formed Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Founded in 2007, Raycon Construction is one of the largest privately-owned concrete construction contractors in the Northeast. Eastern Bank is also providing a revolving line of credit to support the company’s ongoing financial needs. This financing builds on a long-standing business relationship, as Eastern Bank’s subsidiary Eastern Insurance Group LLC has provided commercial insurance to Raycon Construction for more than a decade.

“After assessing a variety of options, it became clear to us that the best way to take care of our loyal employees was via an ESOP,” said Sam Haddad, President and CEO of Raycon Construction. “Eastern Bank was attuned to our objectives, and structured and managed the financing of a transaction that far exceeded our expectations. Handling complex issues, such as analyzing and modelling the capital structure to ensure adequate cash flow to service the senior debt and seller notes, resulted in a healthy capital structure that will benefit current and future generations of Raycon employees.”

“Raycon Construction is pleased to begin a new banking relationship with Eastern Bank,” said Liana Haddad, Chief Operating Officer of Raycon Construction. “We are a growing family-run business with a goal of becoming one of the nation’s largest concrete contractors. It was important that the sale process to become an ESOP went smoothly and without disruption to our business. Eastern helped us achieve this and more, and we look forward to its continued support with our day-to-day banking and insurance needs.”

Greg Buscone, Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer of Eastern Bank, said, “Raycon Construction prides itself on delivering high quality projects, customer service, and safe working environments for its employees, and we have enjoyed supporting them through transitioning their family-run business to employee ownership.”

Eastern Bank provides a range of commercial financing offerings to help companies across many industries to improve cash flow, increase efficiencies and build for the future. Commercial lending solutions include working capital/lines of credit, equipment/term loans, real estate loans, acquisition financing, asset-based lending and employee stock ownership plan-related financing.

The Commercial Banking team advising Raycon Construction, LLC includes Executive Vice President, Senior Commercial Banking Officer Greg Buscone, Senior Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager David Nussbaum, and Vice President, Commercial Portfolio Manager Benjamin Makowski. LockeBridge Capital Partners served as sell-side advisor to Raycon Construction throughout the management of the ESOP transaction.

About Eastern Bank
Founded in 1818, Boston-based Eastern Bank has more than 120 locations serving communities in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As of March 31, 2023, Eastern Bank had approximately $23 billion in total assets. Eastern provides banking, investment and insurance products and services for consumers and businesses of all sizes, including through its Eastern Wealth Management division and its Eastern Insurance Group LLC subsidiary. Eastern takes pride in its outspoken advocacy and community support that includes $240 million in charitable giving since 1994. An inclusive company, Eastern employs approximately 2,100 deeply committed professionals who value relationships with their customers, colleagues and communities. Join us for good at www.easternbank.com and follow Eastern on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: EBC) is the stock holding company for Eastern Bank. For investor information, visit investor.easternbank.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230711823642r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711823642/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.