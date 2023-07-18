The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of ADT Inc. (“ADT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ADT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On July 10, 2023, ADT announced that it had “identified errors in the non-cash goodwill impairment losses associated with [its] Solar reporting unit and related tax impacts recognized during the third quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.” As a result, the Company further stated that it would need to restate certain of its financial results for the third and fourth quarter of 2022, and the first quarter of 2023.

On this news, ADT’s stock price fell during intraday trading on July 11, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased ADT securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230711061571/en/